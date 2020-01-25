GALESBURG — Zeus the police dog found a hole in the wall Friday morning.

Inside was not a hidden-gem restaurant or bar but a fugitive from justice, hiding under insulation.

Galesburg police used the dog to find Christopher Nickas, 39, who was wanted in Knox County on numerous felony warrants.

Officers visited a house at 835 S. Chambers St. to check the well being of a female resident. They received information Nickas, who has been connected with stolen firearms, was at the residence.

When officers arrived, they saw Nickas arguing with the woman. When he saw the police, he headed upstairs. The woman wouldn't allow officers inside without a search warrant.

After a warrant was obtained, officers entered the home and began a search. Zeus accompanied them.

The dog was sent into a wall hole that was hidden behind a dresser, according to police. Inside the wall, Nickas was found.

Nickas sustained minor injuries to his abdomen when Zeus bit him, police stated. He was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect then was transported to the Knox County Jail and accused of resisting a peace officer.

Outstanding warrants against Nickas included a 2019 incident in which he was accused of felony aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to state property and driving with a suspended license.

In 2016, Nickas was charged with four counts of violating felony probation.