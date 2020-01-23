Two recent trade deals should provide greener pastures for central Illinois farmers in the near future.

The most recent of the two trade agreements, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), is a long time coming.

“I think this took way too long, I wish this would have happened a year ago,” said Rep. Darin LaHood in a Wednesday, Jan. 22 conversation with Journal Star and Pekin Times reporters. He pointed to the fact that both Canada and Mexico had signed and passed the trade agreement over a year before it reached President Trump’s desk, which it finally did after largely bipartisan approval in the Senate last week.

The bill passed the Senate with a vote of 89 to 10, after Democrats were able to secure stronger labor and environmental enforcement standards in addition to pharmaceutical victories, according to The Hill.

In a meeting with the Journal Star editorial board this week, Rep. Cheri Bustos explained that the trade deal presented a template for bipartisan achievement, and also a model for negotiating future trade deals.

“By the time that was all said and done, you had Democrats, Republicans, house members, senators, the White House, organized labor and farmers all in agreement,” said Bustos, D-Moline. “If you think about bringing all of that together to get to a good place, that doesn’t happen very often.”

The United States and China also agreed on a phase-one trade deal, easing tensions between the two countries for the time being and, potentially, providing some relief for the U.S. manufacturing sector and farmers across the country.

LaHood believes this trade deal will have a positive effect on farmers in his district especially, who export plenty of their crops — particularly soybeans — to China.

“I’m pleased for my district and for the country that we got this trade agreements done,” said LaHood, R-Peoria. “They’re good news for our farmers, our manufacturers and small businesses.”

Illinois farmers struggled with a delayed planting season this year thanks to unusual weather patterns, resulting in underperforming yields. Adding on market inconsistency brought on by the trade war with China, the state’s third-largest trade partner, and things didn’t get any brighter.

LaHood thinks these agreements will help turn things around, at least in regards to the market.

“2019 was a tough year for agriculture, agribusiness. Late planting season, wet spring, prices never were what they were supposed to be, harvests were deficient, so I think most farmers wanted to get 2019 over with,” said LaHood. “People complained that there just wasn’t certainty when we talk about the market place and having customers, and I think this helps solidify that.”

Consistency is important, particularly when so much of the crop base is exported to these three countries — Canada, China and Mexico — in a normal year.

LaHood said about 50 percent of what farmers in the 18th District produce goes to those countries.

According to the Illinois Farm Bureau, China is the state’s largest export partner, accounting for 25 percent of the total agricultural exports. This includes 30 percent of Illinois soybean exports and 93 percent of the state’s sorghum exports.

After a 34.5 percent decline in exports to China from 2017 to 2018, soybean exports began ramping up around the end of 2019. According to Reuters, China brought in 2.56 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans in November, an increase from China bringing in zero soybeans a year prior.

LaHood is confident that the recent uptick will continue following the finalization of phase-one, but acknowledges that there are still uncertainties with enforcement. “It’s all in the follow through,” he said.

Phase-one lays out a plan for additional Chinese purchases, including $32 billion of agricultural commodities and $77.7 billion of manufactured goods, according to the New York Times, but only for the next two years.

The language becomes more non-committal after that time, shifting from guarantees of purchases to projections of purchases, again according to the Times.

According to LaHood, there is American leverage to ensure phase-two discussions happen in the form of retained tariffs.

Currently, there are still tariffs on $360 billion of goods from China. LaHood said there’s a reason for that.

“If you listen to the Trump administration, that’s the leverage to get to phase-two,” he said.

LaHood, who has been vocal about his opposition of tariffs, explains that, in this case, the idea is to use them as a way to ensure negotiations move in the direction the U.S. wants.

“If and when this isn’t followed through I think tariffs can be implemented again, and will be. Again, I don’t think that’s the right approach to take, but that’s the hammer over their head,” he said.

For their part, China has been functioning without these U.S. goods since the trade war began, and it’s unclear what this means for countries like Brazil, who still lead the U.S. in exporting soybeans to China, but have seen that number shrink in recent months.

“During all of this trade mayhem, China has found Argentina to work with, they’ve found Brazil to work with, they’ve filled the holes that have resulted from this trade war that we’ve been in,” said Bustos. “We’ll see what happens.”

If phase-one of the trade agreement with China is the starting line, phase-two is likely the beginning of the sprint to the finish line. What happens in between will be of utmost concern to Illinois farmers and manufacturers.