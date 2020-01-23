Get Fit
What: Gold’s Gym will lead a yoga class at the Morton Public Library as part of a new fitness initiative. Bring your own mat.
When: Friday, Jan. 24, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Morton Public Library, 315 W Pershing St., Morton
Cost: Free
‘Parasite’ at the Riverfront Museum
What: ‘Parasite’, perhaps this year’s Best Picture frontrunner, will be shown over three days at the Riverfront Museum this weekend.
When: Friday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m.
Where: Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., Peoria
Cost: $6.50 to $10.50
Dueling Pianos
What: A night of dueling pianos raises money for a cause at the Embassy Suites in Pekin this weekend. Proceeds will go to benefit Tazewell County Children's Advocacy Center.
When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton East Peoria Riverfront Hotel & Conference Center, 100 Conference Center Dr., East Peoria
Cost: $50
Riverfront Winter Market
What: A taste of summer will try to brighten this Central Illinois winter as the Peoria Riverfront Market will host the third annual winter market.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., Peoria
Cost: Free to attend
Dome After Dark
What: Dome After Dark comedy dinner is back at Avanti’s Dome in Pekin this weekend. Performing are Peter Daniel, Al Nimpson and Dara Oz. What’s for dinner? Roasted pork loin, tortellini with meat sauce, roasted red Parmesan garlic potatoes, mixed vegetables with Greek seasoning, salad, fresh Avanti's bread and dessert.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25. Doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Avanti's Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin
Cost: $25