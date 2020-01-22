Caterpillar will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results at the end of this month, according to a news release.

The year-end and quarter-four release will be available at caterpillar.com/earnings as of 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

At the end of quarter-three the company lowered their end of year profit share outlook range to between $10.90 and $11.40. That was down from the original projection of the low end range of $12.06 to $13.06.

"In the fourth quarter, we now expect end-user demand to be flat and dealers to make further inventory reductions due to global economic uncertainty," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby in October.

The company stated in the report that the primary driver of the decline in sales and revenues was a $1.2 billion movement in dealers’ inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories by about $400 million during the third quarter of 2019, according to the report, after increasing their inventories about $800 million during the third quarter of 2018.

“Our volumes declined as dealers reduced their inventories, and end-user demand, while positive, was lower than our expectations,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby in the report. “We remain focused on executing our strategy and continuing to achieve our Investor Day targets for margin improvement and free cash flow.”

A new trade deal with China could quell some of the economic uncertainty in the future, but certainly had an effect in 2019.

In quarter two, Caterpillar saw the effects of the global uncertainty highlighted by an 8 percent decrease in sales in the Asia/Pacific region. The company also saw a decrease in sales in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, but an increase in North and Latin America.

In quarter three, those increases have leveled out in Latin America, and the company saw a sales decrease in all other regions.