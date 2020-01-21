Good news: Peoria has its first mystery-beast report in a while.

Better news: It left tracks near the Peoria Zoo, so we can immediately reignite speculation about the legendary Peoria Pterodactyl that supposedly lives there.

Yeah, maybe this is all crazy conjecture. But it's January and frigid and blah, so we could use a new mythical critter (or two) to come to town and ease our collective cabin fever.

Thus, I was more than happy Tuesday to come to the investigative aid of Jessie McGowan Jr., whose backyard suddenly might be home to The East Bluff Beast. He called Peoria County Animal Control Services, but no animal-control officer was available, so he asked me to take a look.

And in the snow out back, prodigious paw prints leave him perplexed.

"I don't know what it is," said McGowan, a neighborhood activist who lives in the 700 block of East Thrush Avenue. "If it's a raccoon, it's the biggest raccoon I've ever seen."

The Attack of the 50-Foot Raccoon? I've seen stranger movies. Yet McGowan hasn't seen any type of overgrown creatures, not in his 30 years at the same house, not in his seven-plus decades on earth.

"I'm 71," he said, then broke up laughing. "But I'm not senile."

A couple of days ago, McGowan heard a BANG out back. He zipped outside and saw nothing amiss, just a straight line of big tracks in the snow. The line stretches about 20 feet, starting at a random point in the yard and eventually just vanishing.

"I don't know where it came from," McGowan said. "And where did it go?"

I looked here and there, then up. Could it have landed from the sky?

"You realize," I told McGowan, "that some people say that they've seen a pterodactyl flaying near the zoo? And it lives there?"

He smiled and said, "Yeah, I've heard that. But I bet they were drinking."

Pause. "I wasn't drinking," he said, laughing again.

The paw/claw prints are about three inches long and almost as wide. Later, in extensive research that consisted of at least three minutes with Google, I couldn't find any information about the size of pterodactyl feet. But at least one species had legs that were eight feet long, which would make for one huge carryout bucket at KFC. (Yeah, yeah: I know pterodactyls aren't birds, but reptiles. Still, tell me you wouldn't gobble down a few if deep fried and Extra Crispy.)

Anyway, my guess is, pterodactyls had bigger claws than indicated by the prints in McGowan's yard. Plus, its two legs would leave side-side prints, I'd reckon. But McGowan tracks go in straight line, not two-by-two. Further, they're not small, like a rabbit's.

So, here are some possibilities:

* The tracks were left by a one-legged pterodactyl with petite feet.

* The tracks were left by a baby kangaroo, perhaps like the one that used to hilariously beat up Sylvester the Cat.

* The tracks were left by a fat rabbit.

The last possibility comes from Kim Scott, who, as curator of animals at the Peoria Zoo, has slightly more zoological expertise that I. Examining my photos of the animal tracks, she pointed out that creatures (including people) always leave a snow-print much bigger than their feet/claws/paws/whatever. So, noting the single-file marks in McGowan's backyard snow, she thinks the visitor was a rabbit.

Still, she didn't ridicule me for asking fanciful questions, which she hears from time to time. In fact, recently a zoo volunteer brought in what he thought was concrete evidence of a large brute — maybe a big cat? — invading his backyard.

"He had a big pile of scat," Scott said. "It was a really big pile of poop."

How big?

"Big than a dog's," she said. "Way bigger."

She never did figure out the source of the scat. But she enjoys a good animal mystery, even a poopy one.

"It's just fun to wonder," she said. "Nine times out of 10, our imagination is better than that it really is, like a really big rabbit."

Well, maybe. But how did it seeming appear and disappear in McGowan's yard? Like, could it be a rabbit with wings?

"It definitely did not have wings," she said.

She suggested McGowan get a trail cam, in case the critter visits again. Maybe he'd discover that it came out of a rabbit hole. But what if it came out of "The Twilight Zone"?

"Maybe," McGowan said with another laugh, "I don't want to know what it was."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.