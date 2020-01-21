PEORIA — Bradley University will receive $1 million in annual donations in perpetuity for scholarships in the sciences.

The school announced the ongoing gift from a trust set up by an alumnus and his wife Tuesday morning, lauding Earl and Evelyn "Lovie" Beard for their "extraordinary generosity and foresight."

The donation from the late duo's trust will leave "a lasting impact on future scientists and an incredible legacy at Bradley University," the school said in a news release, and will bolster Bradley's efforts to give undergraduate students the chance to take part in faculty-led research from their earliest days studying science-related curricula.

Students at Bradley have those opportunities starting in their freshmen or sophomore years, BU spokeswoman Renee Charles noted, rather than having to wait until they are upperclassmen or graduate students.

The donation will be used to not only enhance existing research work, but to increase the number of students studying in the field, the news release stated.

It's not immediately clear how many students would be eligible, but the focus will be on sciences including biology, chemistry and physics. The university is still assessing how many scholarships will be offered and how they will be structured, Charles said.

"This gift will make a great impact on the lives and options available to young people studying at Bradley," Christopher Jones, the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said in a prepared statement. "It will fundamentally change the lives of many students for years to come and help us continue to deliver a truly first-rate education."

Earl Beard graduated Peoria High School and was a 1945 Bradley graduate with a degree in medical technology. He later got a medical degree from Northwestern University, founded a clinic and was a pioneer in cardiac catheterization. He established cardiac cath labs at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital, and worked to arrange the first occupational medicine contract with NASA. Lovie Beard worked in the nursing field, including 32 years as a surgical nurse at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.