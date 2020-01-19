Here is where candidates for offices at stake in the March primary election are appearing this week:

17TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria is sponsoring a candidate forum for Republican candidates in the 17th Congressional District at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. Candidates invited to attend are Bill Fawell and Esther Joy King. The event is free, and the public is invited to attend and submit questions to the moderator.

Submit your information — including time, date, location and the office you are seeking — to Jennifer Adler via email at jadler@pjstar.com. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the following week's events.