PEORIA — The Peoria Police Department and the Bradley University Police Department separately announced Saturday night that a 16-year-old had been arrested in Thursday night's armed robbery of a Bradley student.

The robbery was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Duryea Place and Fredonia Avenue. Reports at the time indicated that at least two male suspects, at least one with a gun, entered the victim's vehicle, rummaged through its contents, then fled on foot.

Peoria police identified the teen boy as a suspect and he was arrested by the department's Target Offender Unit on Saturday on a charge of armed robbery, the Peoria police news release stated.

Because it was a minor who was arrested, no further information will be released, the department stated in the release.

The robbery is still under investigation, as are other, similar incidents, both departments stated. Residents with information, including residential or business camera footage that might be relevant, are asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

In a previous statement on Friday, university officials stated with certainty that "surveillance video and victim reports have made it clear the recent rash of criminal activity on and around Bradley’s campus is being committed by the same people."

The university has issued a spate of "safety alerts" to members of the campus community — at least five since the start of December, three involving students with another occurring on campus and the fifth occurring off campus with no university connection.

Bradley also stated in its Saturday release that its police department would continue to have additional officers on duty.