An Iowa man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with burglaries in the Macomb and Monmouth areas, authorities stated.

Total value of the stolen items exceeds $100,000.

A Warren County Sheriff's Office deputy apprehended Tom R. Harmon, 39, of Burlington at a machine shed near Swan Creek, an unincorporated community south of Roseville.

Reports about a suspicious vehicle parked near the shed let to Harmon's arrest, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards.

Harmon is suspected in burglaries that took place in Macomb and Monmouth and in Henderson and McDonough counties. He also is suspected of burglarizing properties in four Iowa locations, including Burlington.

Last week, about $14,000 in tools were reported stolen from a machine shed in rural Blandinsville, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office. A vehicle connected to that theft appeared to be the same one Harmon was driving when arrested.

Harmon was accused of burglary and possession of burglary tools and was being held in the Warren County Jail in Monmouth, on bond of $20,000.

Law-enforcement officers from Illinois and Iowa were continuing their investigations. Charges are pending against a second suspect, according to McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout.