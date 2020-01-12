Members of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council are taking a step back and allowing the community to do the talking.

The GPEDC is currently in the process of updating its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. It hosted its first-ever The Big Table event in October as a means of getting public input to get a better feel of how it can advance over the next five years.

The Big Table is a region-wide event “designed to continue to spark conversations in the community and give everyone a chance to have their voice heard,” communications and outreach director Tory Dahlhoff said.

The event encourages open discussion of issues but also urges groups, partners and stakeholders to propose projects and programs that help the region grow economically, whether through town revitalization, small business development, industry, jobs, housing or broadband.

Another aspect of the event is the concept of communication. Dahlhoff hopes that these events will provide an opportunity for networking as well as ways for people to connect with resources.

“Nowadays people want data-driven, physical outcomes, but there is a great value in improving communication amongst people and communities,” said Dahlhoff. “We want to encourage new ways to collaborate because that’s really what will lead to tangible outcomes.”

The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council has a five-county service area including Peoria, Woodford, Mason, Tazewell and Logan counties.

While the first event saw great turnout from the urban part of the region, 700 participants to be exact, there was not much participation from smaller, rural communities.

The Big Table: Rural Matters is simply an extension of the initial event, with the hope of reaching smaller communities whose needs differ depending on each region.

The first two Rural Matters sessions have already taken place. Havana heard from 50 different community members in mid-December, and Metamora, 35. The remaining three sessions, in Delavan, Brimfield and Lincoln, will run from 4-7 p.m.

The Big Table will be at Delavan High School, 907 Locust St., on Jan. 15. It will also be in Brimfield at the American Legion, 121 W. Knoxville St., on Jan. 16, with the last session at Lincoln College Performing Arts Center, 300 Keokuk St., on Jan. 30.

Havana residents expressed a need to focus on tourism and natural resources. Their biggest concern was how they can leverage for a tourism economy and use natural resources in their area, such as Sand Ridge State Forest and the Illinois River, to attract more visitors.

Metamora was focused on agriculture, more specifically organic agriculture, and was interested in seeing how the addition of retail stores could provide benefits for the community.

While there are slight differences among the regions, Dahlhoff said that between Metamora and Havana, each community expressed concerns with infrastructure and the attraction and retention of residents, especially those of younger generations.

After the sessions conclude, the EDC will take public input from the various different sessions and consider it as members draft the final copy of the CEDS, which includes an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, as well as an action plan. It is expected to be finished and accessible to the public by May 2020.

“There is no silver bullet, this is a complex concept," Dahlhoff said. "There are an endless number of things that need to happen simultaneously to create a community we all want to live in. Simply attending is an easy first step.”