What's in the box?

That's the perplexing question facing a couple in their 60s in Tazewell County.

With the wife worsening from Alzheimer's disease, she granted power of attorney to her husband. He recently found out that for decades, she has been renting a safe deposit box.

Because of her fading memory, she cannot remember the purpose or contents of the safe deposit box, nor does she know the location of her key. To drill open the box, the bank charges a $350 fee — a pretty penny to pay if there is nothing of significance inside.

Then again, perhaps — for whatever reason — the wife socked away a thick wad of loot or other valuables. Or — for whatever reason — maybe a mind-blowing secret lurks in there.

“She has no clue,” the husband quietly says with a sigh. “I have no clue.”

He is in his late 60s; she is a few years younger. Each had been divorced when they wed 33 years ago.

Almost three years ago, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. As the disease progressed, he had to retire from his job as a police officer. He is now her full-time caregiver.

“She is at the point where I can’t leave her alone,” he says.

Meanwhile, as her memory started to fog, she gave him power of attorney over affairs — hers and theirs. It was a big change for him, as over the decades she had handled all of the household’s bills and banking.

A while back, he got a bill from Sunnyland Community Bank: a $25 annual fee was due for a safe deposit box in her name. As a couple, they do their banking at CEFCU, so the box came as a surprise to him.

“I had no idea about it whatsoever,” he says.

As it turns out, she didn’t, either — not anymore. She cannot recall the box, nor what might be in it.

With power of attorney, he contacted the bank. The bank explained that his wife had been leasing the safe deposit box for 30 years.

Why would she have secretly leased the box? He has no idea.

His best guess: Maybe she wanted to set money aside, just in case. After all, they’d both had failed marriages.

“Maybe she intended to make sure she hid cash in case something went wrong with the marriage,” he says. “But we were both happily married, and we’d just gotten married.”

What else could be in there? She is no fan of jewelry. So, the box likely holds no gems or gold, he says.

He can’t recall her talking of any family heirlooms. As far as he knows, she owns nothing of great financial or nostalgic value.

The bank can be of no help regarding the contents of any safe deposit box, says Elaina Moline, chief operations officer of Morton Community Bank, which owns the Sunnyland branch. That’s how it is with any bank.

“It’s the only thing within a financial institution where the value of the contents is completely unknown. Completely,” she says. “We have no way to know if there is anything of (monetary) value inside, or anything of emotional or historical value.”

The only way to find out? Open the box. And that’s a problem.

At virtually any bank, two keys are needed to open a safe deposit box. A bank’s “guard key” allows mechanical access to a lock’s tumbler, while a customer’s key turns the pins. Both keys have to be present at the same time.

Sunnyland Community Bank told the husband that when the wife began her lease, she was given two duplicate keys. But when he asked her about them, she said she has no idea where she’d put them.

The only other choice is to drill into the box. And that would cost $350.

“I don’t understand why it costs so much,” the husband says.

David P. McGuinn, owner of Safe Deposit Specialists, an industry consulting firm, says that sometimes a locksmith can drill a tiny hole into a box, jimmy open the lock and create a new key. In some cities, that costs as little as $100 to $150.

However, McGuinn said that in some scenarios, other costs might be involved — such as replacing the lock. And that’s the case at Sunnyland Community Bank, says Moline, the COO. Its safe-deposit contractor charges $350, which includes replacing the lock — the only way to address lost-key situations there, she says. In fact, she says, sometimes the cost runs over $350, but the bank charges just that flat fee.

The husband says he can afford the $350. Still, that’s no chump change, should the box be empty or the contents worthless.

“It’s not like we’re trying to take advantage of them,” the husband says.

Moline says she understands the uniqueness of the couple’s dilemma: “I feel sorry for their situation.”

She said she would contact the husband. Though she would not commit to waiving the fee, she did tell me, “We want to try to get the situation taken care of by working directly with the customer.” So, that sounds promising, and the husband was glad when I told him the news.

However, there’s still the matter of what’s inside the box.

Maybe there’s nothing in there. In that case, the couple simply would go on with their lives and challenges.

But what if the box contains big bucks? Or a big secret? Things could change, in a big way.

The husband says he isn’t scared to find out. And soon, he will.

