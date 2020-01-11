PEORIA — For many inmates at the Peoria County Jail, the Jobs Partnership Re-Entry program provides a fresh start on life. For Peorians Tyrone and Mila Brown, it resulted in a total transformation of their lives.

Not only did the Browns land fulfilling employment at G&D Integrated in Peoria after graduating from the faith-based life skills program in 2018, they also found God and each other.

“It’s been a non-stop blessing,” Mila Brown said. “I know it’s because of the program and me living right. This is the first time in my life I’ve had a living wage job. I’ve never really been comfortable in church, and they welcomed me (at Heaven’s View Christian Fellowship) with open arms. And that’s where we met and were married last April 13.”

The volunteer-driven Jobs Partnership Re-Entry program is a not-for-profit organization partnered with the Heaven’s View Christian Fellowship church and housed in the former St. Cecilia grade school on West Richmond Avenue.

It provides qualified offenders a variety of life skill classes to help enable them to successfully re-enter the community, land consistent employment and not return to jail.

In the two years since the re-entry initiative has been added to the Jobs Partnership program in Peoria, there has been a 19% reduction in the tendency of a prisoner to offend again. Although the Peoria Jobs Partnership staff oversees programs around the state, only the program at the Peoria County Jail offers the re-entry element. The primary program is for male inmates, but there is also one for the much smaller number of incarcerated females.

“We know this program is working because it’s God’s program,” said program executive director Cheryl Parks. “When you change your heart, things will be better for you. The re-entry is a more holistic approach than our original program (established in 2000 and evolved steadily over the years). If we find out there’s a need, we’ll add that to the program. The Browns are great examples for us. They’re all about helping and protecting the program.”

For the Browns, after a lifetime of difficulties and bad decisions, it’s all turned around in the past two years.

Tyrone Brown, 54, grew up in Chicago and moved to Peoria after a two-year stint in the Army. Soon after arriving here, he got involved in drugs and became a heroin addict. He was in and out of prisons and jails for years.

“The last time I was in the Peoria County Jail, I made up my mind this would be the last time I would be incarcerated,” he said. “I was sick and tired of being sick and tired of battling addiction and not reaching my potential as a man. I wanted to change my way of thinking, and Jobs Partnership became the perfect avenue to do that. I was grateful that it was a spiritual program because that put everything together for me.”

One month after leaving jail as a JPRE graduate in May 2018, Brown earned and has maintained a position as a machine operator at G&D.

Mila Brown, 44, spent her formative years in Springfield and got involved with the wrong crowd.

“I was in really bad, toxic relationships that beat me down,” she said. “I ended up peddling drugs, prostituting, a little bit of everything to make it in the streets.”

Over the years, she was imprisoned three times. Like her future husband, she finally decided she’d had enough of the nowhere lifestyle.

While doing time at the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, Mila Brown discovered Jobs Partnership. She connected with the program but didn’t want to return to Springfield once her incarceration stint had been served.

So she moved into the Peoria Jobs Partnership transitional home for female ex-offenders in August 2018. Within a month, she had landed a clerical job at G&D.

“I didn’t even know how to turn a computer on, but I was so determined to get to work,” she said. “Now I have it down pat and do what needs done in the office.

“We’re now talking about buying a home, something I never thought I’d be able to do. I speak to women about my story, about changing and doing the right thing. I really want to go back to the prison and talk to women. If I can get out of the hole I was in, which was all mud and no ladder, anybody can get out of that hole.”

The seven-week re-entry program focuses on job skills, behavioral issues and education needs. Valuable tools such as building healthy relationships, dealing with authority, writing resumes, navigating job interviews and handling money responsibly are addressed.

Support is also offered to the families of the incarcerated through the new family restoration piece of the program. Family restoration helps spouses and children of inmates navigate the criminal justice system and deal with the trauma of their situations.

Three re-entry program graduates of the 40-man class spoke during their graduation ceremony at the jail in November.

“This program has given us hope,” said Jerrold King. “It’s been such an eye opener for me. The volunteers and program directors treat us like human beings and not enemies.”

Since 2015, several hundred men and women have graduated from the program, which works through a network of nine living-wage employers in the Peoria area.

“We’re fortunate we have such a good partnership with employers who are willing to take a chance and give people a second chance,” said program volunteer Ron Budzinski. “Once they get meaningful employment, everything else falls into place.”

A most welcome spinoff of the program came this year from Father Paul Joseph Langevin, the pastor of Holy Family Parish on Sterling Avenue.

The priest became aware of Jobs Partnership, attended several graduation ceremonies and was touched by the program’s value to society.

“To see the transformation of these men engaged in faith-based learning ... is truly a form of sacred healing,” he said. “We cannot lock them up, disregard them and then expect they will come out healed on their own.”

Langevin reached out to Parks and offered his church as a Christmastime vehicle to help the incarcerated men at the jail.

Last month, the parish’s annual Christmas Giving Tree was dedicated to them, displaying in its branches message tags citing gift requests from inmates. The gifts, later given from the incarcerated to their children, were purchased and left under the tree by Holy Family parishioners. The parish provided 73 gifts to 51 inmates’ families.

“I am very grateful to our parishioners and tremendously proud of them in helping support these men,” said the pastor. “Some of them perhaps were giving their son or daughter a Christmas gift for the first time in their lives.”

Parks expressed her thanks and gratitude to Holy Family.

“The men were overwhelmed to have gifts to send to their children,” she said. “It was a blessing because normally we have to go out and raise funds for this. I’m so thankful the church chose us. It was just phenomenal.”

More than 150 volunteers around the state have also chosen the program to impart their varied knowledge and wisdom in a classroom setting. Parks is grateful for the strong outreach of volunteerism that makes the program work but expressed the need for more volunteers.

Anyone interested in offering their expertise as a teaching volunteer or in making a financial donation to the program should call the Jobs Partnership offices at 682-2360 or send an email to jobspartnershippeoria@gmail.com. For a broader overview of the organization and some detailed videos, go to jobspartnershippeoria.org.

A second Jobs Partnership office, called the Financial Opportunity Center, will open this month at the Wraparound Center located in Trewyn Middle School. A financial coach and an employment coach will be available for assistance.

The Browns offer an empathetic variety of volunteerism by telling inmates their life stories and how the Jobs Partnership Re-Entry program has changed them.

“The people of Jobs Partnership have done a plethora of things to help me succeed,” said Tyrone Brown. “I’m forever grateful to them.”

When he was asked to speak to a recent graduating class at the jail, Brown didn’t hesitate.

“I told them my story and inspired and encouraged them that they can change,” he said. “I told them I was sitting in the same chair and wearing the same outfit you’re wearing. Now I’m able to come back and tell you there’s a better way. They got a lot out of that. I think if I helped one of them, I helped many. This program is beautiful.”

