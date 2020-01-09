Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Jan. 9.

Greg Bone planned to go into the restaurant business after he retired from his job as a quality-control manager for a chemical company.

The more Bone thought about it, the more he didn't want to wait.

"Why not do it now, when I'm a little bit younger and can enjoy it more?" the 46-year-old Peoria native said.

Probably sometime in March, Bone plans to open a restaurant in the new Keller Station complex at 6015 N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria, adjacent to Donovan Park.

Bone's is to specialize in hamburgers, hot dogs and frozen custard. Bone said his inspirations were two iconic frozen-custard restaurants, Leon's in Milwaukee and Ted Drewes in St. Louis.

"I was seeing what they do and seeing there's not a place in Peoria that does things like that," Bone said.

Bone doesn't appear to be a food-service novice. Before his chemical days, he helped develop locations for the Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano chain, which has an outlet at Westlake Shopping Center in Peoria.

He also worked at restaurants in Peoria and in suburban Toronto. Bone spent much of his younger days residing in Canada, where his late father worked for Caterpillar Inc.

"I kind of fell in love with the culinary world," Bone said.

What Bone is planning for Keller Station is similar to the Culver's fast-casual chain of burger-and-custard restaurants. But Bone's emphasis is to be local.

Beef and eggs are to be sourced from area farmers. The base for the custard is to be made on site, as opposed to purchased from a food-service supplier.

Customers can order from the counter, and the food is to be delivered to their seats. Online ordering also is to be available.

Bone's is to become the fourth tenant at Keller Station, which includes a branch of the locally based CxT Roasting Company coffee business.

When he first looked at the 1,850-square-foot Keller Station space, Bone wasn't sure it was right for his purposes, he said. Again, additional thought changed his mind.

"To tell the truth, it was what I'm looking for," Bone said. "It's a growing part of Peoria."

With Donovan Park right next door, odds are the animals referenced in the song heard on the way to work won't be far away.