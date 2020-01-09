Fitness and athletics highlight this weekend, with both Bradley hoops teams engaging in interstate action, and the Morton Library kicking off a new fitness series for 2020.

Bradley women’s basketball

What: The Braves take on Illinois State in interstate action this Friday.

When: Friday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Coliseum, 1600 W. Main St., Peoria, Ill.

Cost: $8

Yoga in Morton

What: Plank Pilates hosts a 50 minute yoga session at the Morton Public Library in a new fitness series. Bring your own mat.

When: Friday, Jan. 10, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing St., Morton, Ill.

Cost: Free

Unpacking The Disappearance of Robert Bee

What: The people behind the Robert Bee docuseries make a stop at the Pekin Public Library for a viewing of the first four episodes, and to talk through the process of making the series.

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 12 p.m.

Where: Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St., Pekin, Ill.

Cost: Free

Bradley men’s basketball

What: The Braves take on Southern Illinois at Carver Arena this weekend in an interstate battle.

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria, Ill.

Cost: Tickets starting at $8

Broadway comes to Washington

What: The Heartland Festival Orchestra brings Broadway to Washington, playing hits from shows like Hairspray, Phantom, Lion King, Wicked, and more. Performances are highlighted by New York City based vocalists Morgan James, LaKisha Jones and Dan Domenech.

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Five Points Washington, 360 N Wilmor Rd., Washington, Ill.

Cost: $10 to $40