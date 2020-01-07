PEKIN — This is a tough stretch of the Pekin boys basketball team's schedule, and the Dragons are feeling the effects.

They've lost three straight after starting the season with an 8-1 record.

The losses have been inflected by eventual champion Roselle Lake Park in the semifinals of the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament and by Washington in the tournament's third-place game, and Chatham Glenwood.

Glenwood beat Pekin 54-47 Friday night in Hawkins Gym, rallying from a 25-17 halftime deficit in the nonconference game.

On the Dragons' schedule this weekend are a Friday night trip to Metamora (10-3) for a Mid-Illini Conference game and a home game Saturday night against nonconference foe Peoria Notre Dame (14-1).

Pekin leads the Mid-Illini with a 4-0 record. Metamora is 3-1, tied for second place with Morton.

"We need to focus on fundamentals and get back to doing what we do best," said Pekin coach Jeff Walraven.

The Dragons (8-4) did not score in the second quarter of their 46-41 loss to Washington.

They had another bad quarter against Glenwood (11-2). They were outscored 16-5 in the third quarter, with Max Jones scoring all of Pekin's points.

"We were getting open shots in that quarter, but they weren't going in," Walraven said.

Meanwhile, Glenwood, which had just one 3-pointer in the first half, made three triples in the second half.

"Their size bothered us defensively in the second half," Walraven said. "And we had too many turnovers. Guys were trying to help the team and they were doing too much."

After committing just three turnovers in the first half, Pekin had a dozen turnovers in the second half.

Jones led the Dragons with 13 points. Ryan Collier had 12 points for Pekin and Adam Cash had nine.

Eight of Pekin's 17 field goals were triples. But the Dragons hurt themselves by going 5 for 10 at the free throw line.

Tyler Burris had 17 points for Glenwood and Luke Lehnen had 12. The Titans were 10 for 18 on free throws.

Glenwood made the trip to Pekin after finishing in third place in the Centralia Holiday Tournament.

One of the Titans' three tournament wins was a 10-point victory over two-time defending Class 4A state champion Belleville West. Their only tournament loss was to eventual champion Evanston.

Burris was named to the all-tournament second team.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.