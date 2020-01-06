In 2019, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos doubled down on what has been her philosophy since she was first elected to Congress in 2012: talk to your constituents.

Through her “Cheri on Shifts” initiatives, roundtable discussions and supermarket visits, she held a total of 201 events in the 17th district over the course of the year.

She appeared in Pekin at the renaming of the city’s post office in honor of the late Lance Cpl. Jordan Bastean in May. Bastean was killed in October 2011 while serving in Afghanistan.

She took a boat ride down the Illinois River in August to learn about the closures and repairs slated for July 2020, which will close most of the river.

She fought for funding for the Peoria Ag Lab, the largest in the country, after it was proposed that it be eliminated. It received full funding so that it will be staffed and operational, moving forward.

Bustos also tried to place Illinois — and Midwest — farmers and agriculture professionals at the forefront of the climate change dialogue with the Rural Green Partnership framework.

“This is written through a Midwestern lens, it is written through an agricultural lens and what we’re saying is we’re an ag[griculture] driven economy and we want a seat at the table, and we want to say that we can be a part of the solution,” she said during an interview Tuesday.

The framework, which Bustos described as a living document, features five principles, which range from expanded research funding for farming practices and sustainable land use to investing in rural infrastructure.

In all of these instances, Bustos positioned herself — sometimes in the middle of a corn field in Warren County — to meet people who live and work in these communities, something she considers crucial to making sense of her district.

“You just understand how hard people work to support their families and get an idea of what makes our economy tick around here,” said Bustos, who is closing in on her 100th Cheri on Shifts since she was first elected.

And those stories travel.

Anecdotes from an area roundtable regarding prescription drug prices made their way to Capitol Hill in December.

While on the House floor speaking in support of H.R. 3, or the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, Bustos spoke about, among others, a person she had met in Pekin who had watched as their prescription drug costs rose.

“... In Pekin, a senior is facing costs for his insulin skyrocketing from $333 to $830 per month. That’s about a 150 percent increase. Again. No explanation,” said Bustos.

The act passed in the House, and is said to rein in heightened drug costs, and expand Medicare coverage, if it makes it through the Senate.

But Bustos said that bill, as well as many more bipartisan efforts, are stuck on the Senate floor, thanks in no small part to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., she added.

“I consider Mitch McConnell, just, somebody who is not guided by what’s best for the American public,” she said. “It shouldn’t be this difficult to get a good piece of legislation passed.”

Without legislation, the price of prescription drugs could continue to rise, she said. So how do we move forward?

“We have an election in November of 2020,” she said.