At the end of one of Peoria’s most sensational murder cases, the victim’s parents swelled with relief and gratitude.

In late 1947, popular Bradley University sophomore Flavel Dean Fueger vanished while headed downtown. After his body finally surfaced almost two weeks later, a homicide arrest, trial and conviction followed in relative short order.

After the case ended with the killer on death row, Fueger’s parents wanted to offer thanks in a meaningful manner. So, they rounded up dozens of their only child’s playthings — a collection of wooden and ceramic animals — and gave them to the prosecutor, to share with his young son. In that small way, part of their son would not only live on, but offer joy.

Eight decades later, those toys were recently discovered by the prosecutor’s paternal granddaughter. And she wants to return the act of kindness, by returning the toys to Flavel Fueger’s family.

“I just know if (the collection) had belonged to one of my family members, I would love to have something from the deceased,” she says.

***

On Dec. 3, 1947, Flavel Dean Fueger was in high spirits. The 20-year-old aimed his shiny new Pontiac sedan toward downtown to meet his girlfriend for a night on the town.

But he never showed up, not for the date or anywhere in Peoria. For almost two weeks, the city was riveted by the befuddling and unsettling disappearance of the responsible and considerate young man.

The Peoria native was the son of Mabel and Flavel Fueger, well known as the proprietors of Fueger’s Jewelry, 439 Main St. After fighting in World War II with the Navy, Flavel Dean Fueger enrolled at Bradley University. Rather than live on campus, he resided with his parents on Stratford Drive, just north of War Memorial Drive. His future looked bright and steady.

But that December night, he suddenly seemed to fall off the face of the earth. Police searched the city for Fueger, with the assistance of his fraternity brothers, local Boy Scouts and other volunteers. They found nary a hint.

Nearly two weeks went by before the first break came in the case.

A Bradley friend of Fueger's was taking his father to work at the Peoria Stockyards when he spotted the missing Pontiac sedan, parked on South Street near Southwest Washington Street. In the car, a city detective found a cap of the type usually worn by motorcyclists. It was identified as belonging to the wife of a young man named Herman F. Weber. Under questioning, Mrs. Weber let it slip that her husband and a man named Fred Wright of Bartonville were buddies.

The police then picked up and questioned the soft-spoken Wright. When they brought up some shady automobile deals between Wright and Weber, Wright's tongue began to loosen.

He said Weber had borrowed money from him, saying he was "getting out of town." Wright also mentioned Weber had arranged to meet him in a town near Houston "if things get too hot here in Peoria."

Knowing Weber was traveling in a stolen Buick, FBI agents picked him up three days later after a car chase on the outskirts of Houston. Shortly after his arrest, Weber made the first of a long series of purported confessions, which did more to confuse the case than solve it.

Weber first said he entered Fueger's car when the victim stopped for a traffic light in downtown Peoria. He said he forced Fueger to drive over the Cedar Street Bridge toward East Peoria. He claimed that on the bridge, he ordered Fueger out of the car, shot him in the head and dumped his body in the Illinois River.

But on the way back to Peoria from Texas, Weber changed his story, telling police the shooting occurred near Peoria State Hospital. He named Wright as his companion and said the body had been dumped in a drainage ditch in Fulton County, near Lewistown. But a police search of the area proved futile.

Then police caught another break.

***

Wright was held as an accessory to Fueger's murder, along with an auto-theft charge. While in custody, Wright supplied an important piece of information: He said Weber had told him Fueger's body was in a drainage ditch below the Sepo Bridge, outside Lewistown near Illinois Route 78.

On Dec. 15, 12 days after Fueger disappeared, a Peoria detective and a group of Fueger's fraternity brothers went to the designated spot. There, in water partially coated with ice, they found the victim's body. He had been shot thrice.

Weber recanted his statements, saying he had confessed only to protect his wife, purporting that she’d be slain if he were to name the real killer. He identified the murderer as the head of a stolen-car ring, John Crowley. However, police could never find such a person.

On Jan. 31, 1948, Weber was indicted by a Peoria County grand jury on three counts, including murder. The next month, Weber was convicted and sentenced to die.

Five appeals kept him alive until the early morning of Sept. 16, 1949, when he calmly made the walk from his cell to the death chamber at the new Stateville Prison in Joliet. After his head had been shaved to allow for an electrode connection, he was escorted to the chair by the warden, five guards and a chaplain. He made his last words to the chaplain, who had converted Weber to the Roman Catholic faith: "Thanks for everything."

He took his final seat before 33 spectators watching behind a window. Guards strapped him down, placed a black hood over his face and attached electrodes to his head and right leg. At 1:06 a.m., warden James E. Ragen, tears streaming down his face, gave the signal to throw the switch.

The chair lurched as the first shock of 2,300 volts coursed through Weber's body. He stiffened and jerked forward slightly as his hands, clenching the chair's arms, whitened from pressure. Three more jolts — 600, 2,300 and 600 volts — rocked the chair and Weber. At 1:09 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

Flavel Fueger’s parents were grateful for the work done by Weber’s prosecutor, Peoria County State's Attorney Roy P. Hull. So they approached him with a personal gesture of thanks.

They wanted him to have a menagerie of wooden and ceramic animals that had delighted their son as a little boy. They knew Hull had a son — Stephen, then 10 years old — who might enjoy the toys. Hull accepted the unique gift, which he gave to his son.

As Stephen Hull grew older, the animals got packed away — for a very long time. Recently, though, his daughter Kimberly Hull Story discovered the playthings amid family belongings. Stephen Hull — now 82 and living in Georgia — explained their unusual history, underscoring the parents offering a gift so personal and irreplaceable. As he told her, “It was one of those things that you just respected.”

Story, a 43-year-old resident of Alabama, was fascinated by the toys and the tale, which together could serve as an historical family heirloom. But she wondered: whose family?

Hers? Or Flavel Fueger’s?

***

So, Story got online and tried to track down Fueger’s relatives.

“I just thought they needed the option to have them back,” Story says.

However, her search hit a dead end — in part because of the small size of Fueger’s family, and in part because they had moved. His parents eventually moved from Peoria to Arizona, where his mother died in 1984 and his father followed three years later. Both are buried in Peoria’s Springdale Cemetery, next to their lone child.

When Story could find no kin, she called me. I tracked down some second cousins — in central Illinois and elsewhere — but they had heard only faint details of the murder. With only a weak link to Flavel Fueger, they politely declined the playthings.

Story remains open to any claim to the toys by other Fueger kin.

“I would love to pass along these animals to anyone in the family who would like them regardless if they ever knew Flavel,” she says.

Otherwise, she’ll keep the toys for her descendants, a reminder of a kindly gesture amid horrible circumstances. As Story says, “My children and grandchildren will learn the story of Flavel Fueger’s beloved animals."

