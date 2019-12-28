The year 2019 was an eventful one in central Illinois.

As it draws to a close, we look back at the challenges and successes we faced around the region over the past 12 months, the most consequential stories of the year as selected by Journal Star staff.

Disagree? We want to hear what we might've overlooked. Let us know with a letter to the editor via forum@pjstar.com.

Here are the top 10 stories:

1. Record year for violence.

2019 was a year that will not be forgotten by more than two dozen families here in the Peoria area. Their loved ones were among the 25 people who were murdered in 2019, making this year the highest total of homicides in at least the past 30 years.

The killings touched all facets of the city and all income levels. People were shot, beaten and stabbed. Three were 17 or younger. Three were 60 and older. Four-year-old Jeremiah Ward was an innocent bystander, in the wrong place at the wrong time when another person was the apparent target of gunfire. Meanwhile, Zarious Fair, 16, was shot and killed while walking on the East Bluff in a robbery-gone-bad. His accused assailant, Zaveon Marks, was 14 at the time and now awaits sentencing for Fair's death.

Of the 25 slayings, arrests have been made in only 13 of them, including the last seven. The Feb. 14 killing of Kayla Fanning was "solved" when her former boyfriend killed himself after he fatally shot her.

2. Kim Blickenstaff invests in central Illinois.

Spring Bay native and East Peoria Community High School Class of 1970 graduate Kim Blickenstaff made his fortune in the biomedical field in San Diego. He returned home to invest a lot of it this year in central Illinois.

After announcing in 2018 plans for a performing arts center, boutique hotel and condominiums in the village of Peoria Heights, Blickenstaff expanded his vision in 2019. In Peoria he bought the Scottish Rite Temple, invested $500,000 in renovations at the Women's Club and claimed a half-interest in turning the decrepit Peoria Armory building into a sports complex along NE Adams Street.

He also turned his sights on the outdoors. His plans include developing the old Al Fresco Park property on the riverfront in the Heights into a destination nature preserve and bringing a man-made trout stream and stylish glamping sites to an old gravel pit in Spring Bay renamed Sankoty Lakes Resort.

Blickenstaff bought the old Pabst property in Peoria Heights, where the Sav-A-Lot grocery store is located on Prospect Road and an old water works building near Peoria Heights village hall that he plans to turn into a restaurant and bar, inside an old water tank.

He exits 2019 with the distinct impression that there might be more development to come.

3. Bishop Fulton Sheen beatification see-saw.

After nearly two decades of campaigning for Fulton Sheen’s sainthood, the Peoria Diocese underwent a whiplash of emotions in 2019, ranging from overwhelming joy to stunned disappointment.

Sheen, born in El Paso and ordained in Peoria, became a national figure for his work in televangelism, most notably his 1950s TV program “Life is Worth Living.” For canonization, Sheen’s remains first would have to be moved from New York City to Peoria. After years of losing legal battles to the Peoria Diocese, the New York Diocese ran out of appeals in June. That month, the remains were moved to a crypt at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

In July, the pope approved a miracle attributed to Sheen, paving the way toward beatification, the last step before sainthood. In November, the Vatican approved Sheen’s beatification, set for Dec. 21.

But in early December, the Vatican abruptly and indefinitely postponed the beatification, at the request of the Rochester Diocese. The bishop in Rochester, where Sheen served in the late 1960s and which now faces many sex-abuse cases and allegations, has publicly expressed a desire that Sheen’s name be cleared before beatification. But the Peoria Diocese says Sheen, who never before had been accused of any such wrongdoing, already had been vetted by the Vatican. Instead, the Peoria Diocese blames the requested delay on petty politics and jealousy by its counterparts in Rochester and New York.

4. Boy, 9, charged in fatal Goodfield fire.

On April 6, a fire at a mobile home in rural Goodfield resulted in the deaths of five people, including three children.

In October, first-degree murder charges in connection to the fire were filed against a 9-year-old boy. Later, the boy's mother, Katrina "Katie" Alwood, revealed his identity on national television.

Katie Alwood and the boy escaped the flames that killed Alwood's fiance, Jason Wall; Alwood's grandmother Kathryn Murray; Alwood's children Ariel Wall, 1, and Daemeon Wall, 2; and Alwood's 2-year-old niece Rose Alwood.

Woodford County State's Attorney Greg Minger pored over evidence for six months before he filed charges. After he did, Katie Alwood spoke to national news media in defense of her son.

As the year ended, a childhood-trauma expert was to evaluate the boy to help determine if he would be fit to stand trial.

5. Legalized pot approaches.

With a green light from the General Assembly and Gov. JB Pritzker, it was left to local boards across Illinois to decide whether to allow the sale (and taxing) of legalized marijuana in their communities. Peoria, East Peoria, Pekin and Washington were among the central Illinois cities to say yes to sales; Morton, Lacon, El Paso and all of Woodford County said no thanks. With legal sales beginning Jan. 1, it appears only businesses in East Peoria were prepared to open their doors to customers on the first day.

By the end of 2019, only about half of the first round of state-licensed dispensaries had been awarded — 37 approved out of a total of 75.

6. OSF plans $237 million cancer center

On Dec. 10, news leaked out about OSF HealthCare’s plans to construct a $237-million comprehensive cancer care center on its St. Francis Medical Center campus on Peoria’s East Bluff.

Later that afternoon, OSF HealthCare released a statement about the project, saying it will make OSF HealthCare “THE cancer expert between Chicago and St. Louis.”

The center could open by June 30, 2024, according to an application filed with the state health facilities board, and will be located northeast of the main hospital building, occupying space once inhabited by The Infectious Disease Center at 723 NE Glen Oak Ave., and the Allied Agencies Building at 320 E. Armstrong Ave., which will be demolished. Proton beam therapy, a treatment not currently available in central Illinois, will be offered at the new center, along with a brachytherapy treatment room, and an infusion center.

7. Rough weather.

Extreme weather did not discriminate against any season. A polar vortex in January sent temperature tumbling to record lows across central Illinois. The crazy cold high on Jan. 30 was minus-6 degrees, the coldest high by 9 degrees for the day. Days of rain in May kept the Illinois River above flood stage for weeks; and a freakish flash flood in September caused by fast, heavy downpours led to two people needing rescue from their homes.

8. Fulton County deputy shot, killed.

An Avon man was accused of shooting to death a Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy during a standoff June 26 at the suspect's residence.

Nathan Woodring, 42, pleaded not guilty of murdering 39-year-old Troy Chisum, who had been a sheriff's deputy for more than four years.

Chisum was among law-enforcement personnel who reported to the rural-Avon house in response to a possible disturbance. Woodring was alleged to have shot Chisum as the deputy was running from the residence's porch.

Nobody else was injured.

Chisum also had been a member of the ambulance crew for the Northern Tazewell Fire District, which includes parts of East Peoria and Washington. He was married with three daughters.

9. (tie) Greg Adamson, Jerry Brady and Steve Sonnemaker die within a week.

June was a hard month for Peoria County as Jerry Brady, the state's attorney, and Steve Sonnemaker, the county clerk, died within a day of each other. And within that same week, County Board member Greg Adamson died as well. The news struck the county hard as all three were well-liked and respected.

Adamson was the newcomer to the county, having been elected to office in 2016. A prominent surgeon who also held an MBA, Adamson was a fiscal conservative who sought to hold the line on expenses.

Sonnemaker, who served 38 years with the county as auditor, county board member and as the clerk, was a pillar and an icon at the courthouse. People often leaned on his institutional knowledge and he was the driving force behind the county's newest war memorials that honor those who fought and died in the World Wars as well as all conflicts since.

Brady, an icon in the local legal community, died a day before Sonnemarker after a long illness. A veteran defense attorney who served a stint as a prosecutor in the mid 1980s, Brady was chosen to replace Kevin Lyons when he became a judge. Brady was re-elected twice to the position and prosecuted several high-profile cases. Through it all, Brady had an image of a “Boy Scout.”



The week after their deaths, the county shut down early one day and held a ceremony for its employees at the Peoria Riverfront Museum to honor and remember the three men.

9. (tie) Public housing project.

After more than 60 years, a landmark of the near North Valley, the Taft Homes, will be torn down and replaced with more modern housing. Last summer, the Peoria Housing Authority Board approved a contract with a Kenosha, Wis.-based developer to begin the redevelopment of the 216-unit public housing complex located just north of Downtown Peoria.



For years, Taft has been rumored to be rebuilt. Residents believed they would be moved elsewhere and their small World War II-style barracks buildings would be replaced with new homes or even, for a while, a minor league ballpark. And residents have long worried about not being about to return. The PHA has vowed that will not happen and has said residents would be involved in the process to replace the aging buildings.

The process is in the early stages and is expected to cost around $20 million.

9. (tie) Randy L. Simmons dies.

Randy L. Simmons, 61, the principal of Peoria Notre Dame High School, was found dead at his home on Feb. 19. Respected by both his peers and students, when news of his death filtered out, people took to social media to express their condolences and sympathy to the family. Some remembered his time as a baseball coach at Manual High School. Others said he was the reason they chose Notre Dame. One remembered Simmons from when he was at the old Kingman School. The feeling by those who left comments was universal — Simmons was a man who touched so many lives in a positive way.



Simmons began working as assistant principal of Notre Dame in 2013. He was named interim principal at Notre Dame in February 2014 after former Principal Charlie Roy’s sudden departure before the end of the school year. He was made principal in May 2014.

A Peoria native, Simmons earned his bachelor’s and his master’s degrees, both in education, from Bradley University. When he was named as Notre Dame’s principal, Simmons said it was a “dream job” for him.

10. (tie) Tough year for farmers.

Central Illinois farmers faced a rough year from start to finish. Wild weather swings in the spring included late snow and frequent rains that delayed planting. Fall rains and snow delayed harvesting, with some farmers still wrapping up work into late November and early December.

The result? An expected steep decline in the harvest of staple corn and soybean crops throughout Illinois.

Along the way, tariffs impacted crop prices.

10. (tie) Aaron Schock saga ends.

Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock is now in the clear legally. Federal officials, who had brought 24 felony counts against him in 2016, reversed course in the spring and agreed to drop the charges in exchange for a fine and an agreement to repay money to his campaign committee and the Internal Revenue Service.

The onetime Republican rising star said the result proved he'd made mistakes in record-keeping, but the "mistakes are not crimes."