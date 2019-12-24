(NOTE: Nick in the Morning is taking off the rest of the week. Consider it a Christmas present to those who might not be fans. See you first thing Monday morning.)

Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Gerald "Jerry" Ellis won't be home for Christmas, or for any other day, alas. But his memory and his spirit haven't diminished, apparently.

Ellis was the Illinois State Police trooper who was killed in March when a wrong-way, drunken driver smashed head-on into his squad car on Interstate 94 between Chicago and Milwaukee.

Although he resided in Antioch, a village along the Wisconsin border, the 36-year-old Ellis was from the Macomb area. He graduated in 2002 from old Colchester High School.

He also graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb, where he met the woman who became his wife.

"I knew I loved him the minute I saw him," Stacy Ellis said.

Recently, she opened her home and her heart to Burt Constable, a columnist for the Daily Herald of Arlington Heights. Click here to read Constable's column about it, which was published Monday.

Jerry Ellis' spirit never seems to be far from his widow or their two daughters, 8-year-old Kaylee and 6-year-old Zoe.

According to Constable, the Ellis home features a shrine and an "End of Watch" blanket draped over the couch.

"We talk about him all the time. He's everywhere in this house," Stacy Ellis said.

Jerry Ellis was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq. In 2007, he graduated from WIU and was an intern for the State Police district based in Macomb before he became a full-time officer more than 11 years ago.

Stacy Ellis believes her husband sacrificed himself to ensure the drunken driver didn't injure or kill anybody else who might have been in his path.

"I'll take the pain for all those families he saved," she told Constable.

Over the past few days, too many families around this area have been pained from unexpected, violent loss on the roads, it appears.

Since Friday, at least six people have been killed in traffic accidents in the Journal Star area. That total includes three Iowans who died in a two-vehicle wreck Friday night in Fulton County.

There never is a good time for such tragedies, but for them to happen just before Christmas might make the holiday unbearable for those left behind. Now and forever.

If you're traveling over the next week or so to visit family and/or friends, please drive carefully. Count your blessings. And as always, don't forget to remember the less fortunate — those missing anything from presents to a loved one.

Merry Christmas, one and all.