Illinois property taxes have been steadily rising, but a recent study delivers an idea for a solution.

According to a new study from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute (ILEPI) and the Project for Middle Class Renewal (PMCR), an increase in state funding for public primary education could enable Illinois cities to limit the growth of local property taxes, boost the economy by over a billion dollars and create as many as 14,000 new jobs.

Illinois currently has the seventh highest property tax collections per capita in the United States, and, according to a news release from the ILEPI, the average Illinois taxpayer pays more in local property taxes than state income taxes.

A state task force is expected to issue a report on the cause of increasing local tax burdens later this month, according to the release, but four prior efforts since 1982 have called out a lack of state funding for public education and the expansion of local units of government as major contributing factors.

Study co-author and ILEPI Policy Director Frank Manzo IV believes lawmakers have some hard decisions to make.

“Illinois ranks 50th nationally in state support for public schools, and it’s no secret that municipalities are relying on property taxes to fill the gap,” he said. “However, property taxes are regressive and reliably consume a larger share of income for working and middle-class families than the state’s highest wage earners. This leaves lawmakers with the choice between finding ways to equitably boost state funding or dramatic reductions in the delivery of local public services.”

In its analysis, ILEPI and PMCR evaluate three possible solutions to providing property tax relief; increasing the state’s share of funding for public schools, consolidating townships, or drastically cutting municipal services.

ILEPI and PMCR researchers concluded that by adding $5 billion in state funds over four years to the coffers of K-12 public schools, property tax levies could be held constant. The additional funds could be fully financed by either Governor Pritzker’s progressive income tax proposal, by subjecting retirement income over $100,000 to state income tax — which 38 of the 41 states that have state income tax systems already do, according to the release — or by expanding the state’s sales tax to 81 services that are currently taxed in Iowa but not in Illinois.

Researchers concluded that in addition to reducing the need to raise property tax rates, the added investment generated by the tax reform models would boost the state’s economy by between $850 million and $1.25 billion, and create up to 14,000 new jobs.

Alternatively, researchers examined the possibility of reducing property tax burdens by consolidating the state’s 1,431 townships, which account for 24 percent of all local government units but receive just 2 percent of all property tax revenue. In doing so, they found that township consolidation would reduce local administrative costs and yield 1.2 percent in property tax relief— or about $61 per year for each Illinois homeowner. However, they found that in terms of broader impacts on the economy, such a change would be far more modest than tax reform.

A final approach floated by lawmakers has been for state leaders to mandate a 10 percent cut in local property taxes, which would force local governments to slash funding for K-12 education, infrastructure, and other public services by about $3 billion. Again, based on industry-standard economic impact modeling, researchers found that any economic stimulus from the cuts would be more than offset by losses tied to investments in public services— ultimately costing the state upwards of 25,000 jobs and shrinking its economy by $2.2 billion.