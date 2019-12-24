CARTHAGE — Residents of the Illini West School District will be asked in March to approve a $17 million bond issue that would be used to construct a new high school building in Hancock County's Durham Township.

The Illini West School Board approved a resolution recently to submit a proposition of issuing school building bonds to district voters at the general primary election March 17.

If approved, the 20-year bond would have a tax impact of 85 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation, bringing the tax levy from $1.93 to $2.78 per $1,000. It could be up to five years, if ever, before that increase would kick in, however.

The district first would need to secure an additional $17 million from the state before it could move forward with construction of the new building, which would replace the current facility, located at 600 Miller St. in Carthage.

"Nothing would happen until the state comes up with their share," Illini West Superintendent Kim Schilson said.

The district hopes to be approved to receive a portion of the $45 billion Capitol Projects Plan approved by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker this past August. Of that money, $526 million has been slated for maintenance, repairs, upgrades and construction for kindergarten through 12th grade public and charter schools.

Just because the money is available does not guarantee Illini West will receive any. There are more than 4,000 public K-12 schools in Illinois, and state money has not been available for school improvement projects for the past 11 years.

A committee is working to establish eligibility guidelines for schools to receive that money. Those guidelines will go to Pritzker for approval in March.

Illini West, however, does not want to risk missing the opportunity.

"If you don't prepare for it, you won't get it," Schilson said.

The current high school building was constructed in the 1950s. It housed Carthage High School before it consolidated in 2007 with counterparts in Dallas City and LaHarpe.

"The building does not meet the needs of the students," Schilson said.

Bringing the building in line with student needs would cost an estimated $22 million.

Among the issues the existing high school poses is lack of space. The school has 12 outbuilding classrooms, and the cafeteria can seat only 59 of Illini West's 330 students.

The building's aged heating system is another major problem. The boiler system is unable to properly heat hallways when outside temperatures drop.

"When it gets really cold out, water fountains freeze," Schilson said.

Illini West does not own the building. Instead, it leases it from the Carthage Elementary School District through an agreement wherein Illini West pays a portion of maintenance, electric and water costs.

The new facility would be built at the northeast corner of Illinois 94 and Hancock County Road 2600 North — land the Illini West School District purchased three years ago. That land currently is leased for agricultural use.

If the bond is approved, Illini West will have five years to secure money from the state before the bond nullifies. If the state money is not secured, the bond will not be levied.

Illini West serves high school-aged students in the Dallas City, LaHarpe and Carthage elementary-school districts.