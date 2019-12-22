CHICAGO _ Recreational marijuana sales start Jan. 1 in Illinois, but it could be years before pot users abandon their black-market weed dealers.

Chicago-area residents who buy marijuana from dealers say they're excited to buy it from stores, to learn more about the products and not risk the fines or criminal charges associated with illegal weed possession. However, the obstacles of moving customers away from the black market are mounting.

The legal weed industry is expecting shortages next year, which could mean higher prices, buying limits and empty shelves at stores. If marijuana sold in stores is too expensive or there is a lack of product at convenient locations, buyers might stick with their dealers.

Illegal sales of marijuana in Illinois are expected to outpace legal sales at least through 2024, according to data from cannabis industry research firm BDS Analytics.

"The future of cannabis is converting people away from the black market, which is not hard to do if you can get them in the store," said Richard Park, a consultant for marijuana stores, including Dispensary 33 in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood.

So far, 32 operating medical marijuana stores around the state have received approval to sell recreational weed. The Pritzker administration has acknowledged that Illinois' cannabis industry is designed to grow gradually.

Some experts say the black market will never disappear entirely. There still will be underage customers, those who won't leave their dealer and people who supplement marijuana they buy legally with black-market purchases.

"We can't assume that everybody is going to want to immediately move to the legal marketplace," said Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Chicago Democrat and one of the main sponsors of the bill that legalized recreational marijuana.

She pointed to other industries as comparisons for how illegal sales can persist or dissipate over time. "We don't have a lot of bootleggers and rum runners anymore, but we do have people selling illegal cigarettes."

Though it's hard to know exactly how much money is trading hands on the marijuana black market, Cassidy said lawmakers plan to watch for a reduction in street markets and movement into legal sales.

If the black market stays strong, it could undercut sales at licensed stores. That's a hit to the potential tax benefits Illinois stands to receive. A still-strong black market also could affect communities and people affected by the war on drugs because a portion of the tax revenues are earmarked for reinvestment into those areas.

"If we aren't cutting into the street-level components that are driving violence, if we don't build the marketplace sufficiently ... if we don't bring in the revenue, there's less to go to those communities," Cassidy said.

The tax factor

For some, being able to legally buy marijuana products is more important than getting a good deal. Especially when sales start, there will be an attraction to be part of something historic, regardless of the price.

Phil, a 35-year-old Chicagoan who asked the Tribune not to use his last name, said that every month, he purchases about an ounce of marijuana from a dealer.

"My go-to person, whatever they have is just whatever I take," he said. "In terms of availability, that person is seldom dry. There's always weed in Chicago."

Still, he's ready to leave his dealer and start buying from a licensed store. He said he expects the prices will be higher, but he's willing to dig deeper in his wallet to buy it legally.

"Everything has a price," he said. "The legality definitely outweighs the price there."

Experts say that's not true for everyone, however. If people can get weed cheaper from a dealer, there's a good chance they will.

Prices for marijuana, like any crop, rise and fall based on supply and demand. As more dispensaries and growing facilities open in Illinois, the supply will increase.

In the Chicago area, people pay slightly less for marijuana on the black market than they do in medical dispensaries, based on data from a crowdsourced website. But the medical marijuana for sale in dispensaries now is not subject to the additional state and local taxes that will be tacked onto recreational sales next year.

Taxes vary by product and by the amount of the psychoactive ingredient THC, a cannabis compound that gets users high, in the product. Marijuana-infused products will be taxed at 20%. All other marijuana with 35% THC or less will be taxed at 10%, and marijuana with THC content higher than 35% will be taxed at 25%.

For example, if 3.5 grams _ about one-eighth of an ounce _ of marijuana with 22% THC cost $60 at a cannabis store, it would have $6 in cannabis taxes tacked on to the final bill.

That's in addition to standard state and local sales taxes, and the special taxes municipalities can add to marijuana sales.

"There absolutely will be a point where overtaxation could drive people into the unregulated market," said Kristi Kelly, who recently stepped down as executive director of Colorado's Marijuana Industry Group. In that state, illegal pot sales have been cut in half since weed was legalized in 2014.

Any changes to the state's marijuana tax policy would take time, as the tax structure was written into the law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year that legalized recreational cannabis.

Convenience considerations

A 31-year-old Humboldt Park woman who asked the Tribune not to use her name said she looks forward to the convenience of buying at a dispensary, even though she currently purchases weed from a group that delivers it to clients.

"Within an hour they'll come over and they show you what strains they have and let you smell," she said.

However, the woman said she goes to a friend's house because she's not comfortable with the people she buys from knowing where she lives.

Stores selling recreational marijuana will be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., though operating hours vary by dispensary.

Whether stores truly are convenient will depend on how many are allowed to open and where they can locate, said Carl Davis, research director at the Washington, D.C.-based Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

"The more difficult you make it to open legal businesses, the larger the black market is going to remain and the lower your tax revenues," Davis said. "A lot of people don't want to see marijuana shops on every street corner ... so you have to get the balancing act."

Other states have seen this firsthand.

Recreational sales started in Massachusetts in November 2018, and 77% of sales still occur on the illicit market, according to BDS data. There are about 30 stores open, meaning it's sometimes more convenient for buyers to stick with their dealers.

There are 55 medical marijuana dispensaries in Illinois, including 31 in the Chicago area. The state is approving those dispensaries that applied to sell recreational weed on a rolling basis, but if a municipality votes down recreational sales, the state approval is moot. Residents of communities such as Naperville and Arlington Heights, for example, will have to go to a different town to legally buy weed.

Illinois has yet to award a license for a second location to any company already operating a medical dispensary. In Chicago, no dispensaries will be allowed to open along the Magnificent Mile, the Loop or in large chunks of River North along the lakefront.

One dealer who spoke with the Tribune is not at all concerned about legal shops impeding his business.

"I see it opening the door to more clients for me," said Jamie, who asked the Tribune not to use his last name. "There's still that fear of you get caught smoking, you get in trouble. Once that's actually officially gone away, it's just going to be more people willing to try it."

Every few weeks, Jamie gets a pound or so of marijuana from another person who gets it from Michigan or California, and sells it to people around Bridgeport. His sales to customers range from about $10 to $300, he said.

The location of legal shops will be key to his future, said Jamie, 33.

Chicago's recreational cannabis rules created seven zones for marijuana sales. Initially, no more than seven dispensaries will be allowed in each zone. Bridgeport is in the Southwest zone, which already has two dispensaries, and is set to get five more.

"Unless they build a spot right in the smack dab of Bridgeport, I'm set," he said.

Dealer's income down

One dealer, whose primary source of income since 2013 has come through selling marijuana, already has seen a roughly $20,000 dip in yearly earnings that typically reach about $80,000. Even though sales aren't legal yet, the stigma around using cannabis is falling away. It's easier to get weed, and that can drive prices down.

That dealer, who asked the Tribune not to be identified, is getting anxious about the shrinking income.

"I know that with the black market here, my profitability will go down," the 29-year-old said one afternoon, weighing ounces and grams of various strains for clients. "People will get used to going to the dispensaries."

The dealer was preparing four orders, sifting marijuana back and forth in a colander. The loose leaves fell away from buds and into a silver bowl below.

"(I'm) scared for my own economy," the dealer said. "But ultimately this needed to happen a long time ago. My job shouldn't really exist."