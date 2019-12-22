Holiday skating

Owens Center will host special holiday ice skating hours from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the facility, 1019 W. Lake Ave. Admission is $5, and skate rental is $3.

Morning movie

The Monday Morning Movie Series will feature a free showing of the 1954 film, "White Christmas," starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's McClure Branch, 315 W. McClure. Popcorn will be served.

Sign and sing

Chillicothe Public Library's "Sign and Sing Story Time" will be at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program, designed for children 5 and younger. It's free.

The night sky

Children ages 5-10 can learn about constellations and some of the stories behind them at 2 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

Family storytime

A storytime perfect for the whole family will be at 6 p.m. at Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Children can enjoy an extravaganza of stories, movement, songs, and art at this family storytime. A parent or caregiver must accompany children. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star