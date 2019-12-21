PEORIA — Two tiny electrodes in Brian Frank’s brain have allowed him to do things he hasn’t done in years, like walk his dog.

The 43-year-old Princeton resident has a movement disorder called dystonia, which causes his neck muscles to contract involuntarily. Prior to treatment, the spasms twisted his body so badly he struggled to walk. Even sitting without the assistance of a high backed chair was difficult. Since the electrodes were turned on Oct. 23, Frank has been getting better, and during a recent visit with Dr. Dron Lamichhane, a neurologist with OSF Illinois Neurological Institute specializing in movement disorders, Frank was able to hold his hands steady and straight.

When the visit was over, he related the most important change the electrode has brought to his life:

“I don’t hurt anymore.”

Lamichhane and Dr. Andres Maldonado, a neurosurgeon, inserted the electrodes in Frank’s brain Oct. 1 with the assistance of the new ROSA Robot at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center. Though deep brain stimulation to treat movement disorders is not new, using a robot to do it is — OSF St. Francis Medical Center is only the fourth medical center in the United States to use a robot to do DBS for the treatment of a movement disorder, said Maldonado. The robot is equipped with a surgical navigation and positioning system, much like GPS, to help place the electrodes accurately.

“The robot has so far has given us 0.3 to 0.4 millimeter accuracy, which is actually quite good,” said Maldonado. “For the way we did it in the past, accuracy was 1.28 to 1.2 millimeters.”

Extraordinary precision is needed when placing electrodes for a movement disorder — 2 millimeters can be the difference between success and failure, said Laminchhane. Movement disorders caused by Parkinson’s and essential tremor will also benefit from the accuracy the robot provides.

Both Maldonado and the robot have come to OSF St. Francis Medical Center as part of the organization’s effort to expand their movement disorders program. Cutting-edge treatments formerly unavailable in Peoria are now being offered. In addition to DBS, the robot will also be used for SEEG, invasive intracranial monitoring with stereoelectroencephalography, a surgical procedure used to identify where epileptic seizures are originating in the brain.

Frank is Maldonado’s first patient at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, and the case has been a great success. Though Maldonado has placed many electrodes without the assistance of a robot, the new technology makes precise treatment much easier. Maldonado and Laminchhane work together before surgery to determine the best path to access the precise location deep in the brain where the electrodes needs to go.

“We use neuroimaging, particularly MRI, to evaluate the safest pathways to reach the targets, avoiding significant blood vessels in the brain,” said Maldonado.

Before surgery the patient is positioned in a special frame which helps align the robot with the patient’s anatomy.

“We do a 3D registration of the patient’s head, so the robot knows exactly what trajectory to follow,” said Maldonado.

Tiny holes are drilled in the patient’s skull and tubes are inserted along the predetermined paths. The patient is awake through most of the surgery to help doctors determine when the electrodes are placed optimally.

Electrodes help patients with movement disorders by essentially resetting the electrical network in the malfunctioning part of the brain, said Laminchhane.

“There is a lot of electrical noise happening in the brain because of the disease, so the electrode abolishes all that electrical noise and resynchronizes the networks,” he said. “What the electrode does is resets it, makes it less noisy. In some cases, that takes time.”

The electrodes are attached to a tiny wire which snakes through the brain and out the holes in the patient’s skull. During a later procedure the wires are inserted beneath the skin of the scalp and neck and attached to a tiny computer inserted in the patient’s upper chest. About three weeks later the computer is turned on and adjusted during a visit in Laminchhane’s office.

“Different people need different current settings,” said Laminchhane. “It has three or four settings. And we have the ability to create fields of current that are not just spherical — we can generate semi-spherical fields of current so we are able to steer it and move it to the other side to reduce side effects.”

Being able to adjust the direction and rate of current is important as symptoms change over time. The device can be manipulated to deal with those changes.

Frank did not experience a sudden cure when his device was turned on. The improvements came gradually. This is often the case for people with dystonia, but for patients with Parkinson’s Disease and essential tremor, the change can be quite dramatic.

“For tremor and stiffness it’s pretty much immediate, but the slowness in Parkinson’s takes a few days to show improvement on,” said Laminchhane. “But for essential tremor, it’s like right then.”

Even though turning on the device wasn’t an immediate cure for Frank, he knew something was different.

“I could feel things happening right away, walking and speech-wise,” he said.

Frank’s doctors were surprised by how quickly his symptoms began to abate.

“A couple days ago I saw him walking in the hallway, and he looked normal,” said Laminchhane. “Usually things take months, but it had just been three weeks.”

