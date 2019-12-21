PEORIA – For 39-year-old Beth Martinez, the past four months have been one long nightmare.

Martinez’s world took a drastic turn in August when the father of her two youngest children was arrested. He will continue to serve his sentence at the Peoria County Jail for another six months. Meanwhile, five of Martinez’s seven children, as well as a grandchild, live with her.

“When the arrest happened, I was stuck,” she said. “I was a stay-at-home mom (in Bartonville). My priorities were the kids while he took care of everything else. Now I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got all these kids, there’s a baby (her 18-year-old daughter’s), I don’t have a car, I don’t have a job.’ I had no idea what to do, but I knew I had to figure it out. Now.”

This family, along with many others in the Peoria area, was scheduled to receive a Christmas food basket and a backpack filled with toys for the younger kids through the Journal Star’s annual Christmas Fund.

This year’s donation goal for the Fund is $155,000 and will provide more than 4,700 food baskets and 1,700 toy-filled backpacks to needy families in central Illinois.

Martinez landed a job at a convenience store in Bartonville and worked for about a month when another tragedy struck. Her 21-year-old daughter was raped at a party and needed medical attention.

“I called into work, told them what happened and that I wouldn’t be in that night,” Beth said. “Well, they kept her in the hospital for two days, so I missed another day of work.”

When she returned to work a couple of days later, Martinez was promptly fired. She protested the dismissal through the company’s corporate office. But the investigation took six weeks, during which time she missed rent payments.

So the family, which includes five of Martinez’s children ranging in age from 9-21 and a 1-year-old grandchild, was evicted from their home.

The only good news during that time was Martinez got her job back. But she couldn’t find suitable housing nearby and ended up renting a house on North Bigelow Street on Peoria’s East Bluff.

A friend of a friend gave her a van to use. But it just led to more trouble.

The night Martinez was moving some of the family’s belongings to Peoria in the van, she believed she hit black ice on the road and lost control. The vehicle smashed into a brick wall and totaled it. Her 9-year-old daughter suffered a concussion and whiplash in the accident and had to be hospitalized.

So now, Martinez is faced with a very long walk to and from work. She said it takes her three hours each way because she’s slowed by her fibromyalgia condition. She is able to get a ride occasionally.

The older kids take care of the younger ones while she’s gone.

“It’s pretty scary walking through the South Side during not very good hours,” she said. “Quite a few times, people have pulled over and tried to pick me up. One time a black Cadillac kept circling around me so I hid behind an ice machine and prayed they wouldn’t see me. I got home OK that night. But it’s all so hard on the kids because they won’t go to sleep until they know I’m home OK.”

Martinez said she’s looked into getting a job closer to their new home. But she doesn’t want to give up a full-time job paying $10 an hour and hasn’t found anything comparable.

Between the walking and the stress, she’s lost more than 20 pounds in the last three months.

"They say walking is good for fibro, but not an extreme amount like this in the cold," she said.

Martinez said her oldest daughter is still suffering ill effects from the sexual attack as is the 9-year-old from the car accident.

“It’s been kind of rough,” Martinez said. “I keep telling myself while I'm walking, ‘Think of your kids. You’ve gotta get home for them. You’re doing all of this for your kids.’ “

