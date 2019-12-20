Camryn Stafford had a night to remember Tuesday for the Illinois Central College women's basketball team.

The freshman center from Illini Bluffs scored a collegiate career high 26 points to lead the No. 10-ranked Cougars past visiting Rock Valley 92-59 in Ramsey Gym.

Stafford was dominant in the paint, shooting 12 for 15 from the floor. She also had three rebounds.

ICC led 44-41 at halftime and the Cougars (7-4) went on a 13-1 run to start the third quarter.

An offensive rebound and put back by Stafford helped ICC move in front 73-49 after three quarters. Rock Valley (9-5) did not have an answer in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars will return to practice Dec. 26 after a break for the holidays then play host to the 39th annual Cougar Holiday Tournament from Dec. 28-30 in Ramsey Gym.

Five of the eight teams in the tournament field are ranked in the top 20.

No. 1 Kirkwood (13-0), No. 2 North Iowa Area (12-0), No. 10 ICC, No. 13 Bryant & Stratton (7-4) and No. 19 McHenry (9-1) are the ranked teams.

Sinclair (6-3), Carl Sandburg (5-7) and Sauk Valley (1-7) also are in the tournament field.

ICC will open against Sauk Valley at 6 p.m. Dec. 28.

The tournament championship game will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 30.

In other college news involving area athletes:

* Carl Sandburg College freshman men's basketball guard Brock Bower-Pierce (Illini Bluffs) is seventh nationally with a 5.8-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Chargers (12-2) topped the "receiving votes" list in the latest NJCAA Division II poll.

* Millikin University wrestler Evan Betz (East Peoria) won 3-2 at 285 pounds but the 14th-ranked Big Blue lost 29-10 to second-ranked Loras College on Dec. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa.

