A Peoria man was arrested Monday and transported to Decatur, where he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Jarquez A. Hobbs, 23, was being held on $3 million bond Thursday morning at the Macon County Jail in Decatur. He was booked there Tuesday, according to the county circuit clerk's office.

Charges against Hobbs were predatory criminal sexual assault and home invasion, court records stated. Each charge is punishable by a six-to-30-year prison sentence.

Hobbs was scheduled Dec. 26 for arraignment. To be released from jail, he needs to post $300,000.

According to the Decatur Herald & Review, officers from the Peoria Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Office arrested Hobbs. He first was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Hobbs' alleged crimes took place early Aug. 5, the newspaper reported. A girl younger than 10 was involved.

A message was left for Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.

Hobbs has an extensive arrest record in Peoria County. Among the accusations were aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, electronic harassment and criminal trespass and damage to property.