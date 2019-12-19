President Donald J. Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives.

Amongst the hours long Dec. 18 impeachment hearings was a statement by Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois 18th Congressional District.

Suffice to say, he was none to pleased with the outcome to impeach the president.

“I’ve said from the beginning of this process that impeachment is and should be the nuclear option, reserved for the most treasonous activity and the most serious activity.” he said. “Clearly that has been not [Sic] met here.”

LaHood voted nay on both articles of impeachment, but the majority voted in favor of both, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“This process has lacked fairness, due process and transparency. We shouldn’t be here tonight doing this, this is a travesty,” said LaHood.

Rep. Cheri Bustos [D-IL 17] voted in favor of both counts.

“No one is above the law,” she said in a Dec. 17 statement.