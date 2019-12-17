MORTON — One great quarter is all the Pekin boys basketball team needed Friday night to post a stunning comeback win over Morton.

Down by 12 points after three quarters, the Dragons exploded for 31 points in the fourth quarter and beat the Potters 52-46 in a Mid-Illini Conference game at the Potterdome.

Pekin was 8 for 12 from the field, made 6 of 7 triples, and was 9 for 11 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Morton had no answers, especially because the Potters were perplexed by Pekin's press and half-court defense.

"We got some stops and turnovers, starting in the third quarter, and that eventually gave us confidence offensively," said Pekin coach Jeff Walraven.

"We finally hit some shots in the fourth quarter. We were getting good looks all night, and the shots finally started dropping."

It's a good thing for the Dragons (4-1, 2-0) that their shots did start falling in the fourth quarter.

They shot 6 for 25 from the field and were 1 for 12 on triples through the first three quarters, which left them behind 33-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Morton coach Matt Franks said what happened in the fourth quarter was simple: Pekin made plays.

"Give Pekin credit. They took away our momentum and changed the tempo of the game," he said. "Momentum is such a fragile thing in basketball. We need to learn to weather the storm when the other team goes on a run and respond."

Walraven liked how his team responded to adversity Friday in its first road game of the season.

"Our guys were resilient," he said. "This is a big win. Anytime you can get a win on the road in our conference, you take it."

Pekin's Max Jones scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. He had three triples in the quarter including the go-ahead basket with 2:52 left.

The game-changing shot rattled around the rim and finally dropped, sending the Dragons in front (41-39) for the first time all night and for good.

Pekin's Adam Cash made two triples in the fourth quarter, giving him eight points for the game.

Justin Taphorn had the Dragons' other triple in the fourth quarter.

Taphorn kept Pekin in the game in the first half, scoring nine of the Dragons' 11 points in the second quarter. He shot 5 for 8 from the field and was 7 for 8 at the free throw line for the night, giving him 16 points.

Ryan Collier had three steals for Pekin.

Sophomore Beau Durbin led Morton (5-3, 1-1) with 13 points.

He had 11 points in the first half including buzzer-beating triples at the end of the first and second quarters.

Ollie Steffen had 12 points for the Potters, including three triples, and he was a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor.

Bryce Brown and Grant Gudeman each had nine points for Morton, with Brown also grabbing seven rebounds. He was 5 for 8 from the field.

Morton led 27-18 at halftime. The Potters were 10 for 14 from the field in the first half including 7 for 10 on triples.

"We weren't disciplined on defense in the first half," Walraven said. "We left their shooters open."

Nothing much happened in the third quarter as the teams combined for only nine points. Pekin had just three points, shooting 1 for 10 from the field and missing all six of its 3-point attempts.

A triple by Steffen with about 5 1/2 minutes to go in the game sent Morton in front 39-29, but it was all Dragons after that.

They made four triples in rapid-fire succession, the final one by Jones that gave Pekin the lead, and they never trailed again.

Pekin was 9 for 11 on free throws in the game's final two minutes. Those nine points finished a 31-13 pummeling of the Potters in the fourth quarter.

Pekin ended up shooting 17 for 23 on free throws to Morton's 4 for 11. The Potters were 3 for 9 at the line in the fourth quarter.

The teams combined for 17 triples in the game with Morton shooting 10 for 17 and Pekin shooting 7 for 19 from behind the arc.

Here's the Pekin-Morton box score:

PEKIN 52: Ryan Collier 0 1-4 1, Cooper Theleritis 1 2-2 4, Brady Grashoff 1 2-3 4, Isaac Tovrea 0 0-0 0, Wyat Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Adam Cash 2 2-2 8, Seth Kasinger 0 0-0 0, Kholton Calvin 0 0-0 0, Tyler Durr DNP, Justin Taphorn 4 7-8 16, Chance McCloud 0 0-0 0, Evan Pogioli 0 0-0 0, Max Jones 6 3-4 19. Totals: 14 17-23 52. 3-point shots: Cash 2, Taphorn 1, Jones 4. Rebounds: 20. Turnovers: 9. Blocks: 0. Fouls: 14.

MORTON 46: Jack Hobson 0 0-0 0, Beau Durbin 4 2-2 13, Zeke Glatz 0 0-0 0, Collin Roche 0 0-0 0, Ollie Steffen 4 1-2 12, Josiah Getz 0 0-0 0, Riley Richards DNP, Drew Kruzick 0 0-0 0, Hayden Jackson 1 0-0 3, Ashton Everding 0 0-0 0, Bryce Brown 4 1-4 9, Grant Gudeman 3 0-0 9, Logan Anderson 0 0-0 0, Layne Kaufman 0 0-0 0, Mac Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-11 46. 3-point shots: Durbin 3, Steffen 3, Jackson 1, Gudeman 3. Rebounds: 15. Turnovers: 12. Blocks: 2. Fouls: 22.

First quarter: Morton 10, Pekin 7.

Halftime: Morton 27, Pekin 18.

Third quarter: Morton 33, Pekin 21.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.