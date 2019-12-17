PEORIA — A man who was a live-in caretaker for a 75-year-old woman has been indicted in connection with her death.

Dimitri Rogatchev, 41, of 504 1/2 NE Monroe St., faces a single count of first-degree murder in the Dec. 3 death of Sandra Jackson. He's accused of striking her on the head. He remains in the Peoria County Jail on $2 million bond.

He allegedly told Peoria police that he got so upset with Jackson, who supposedly said a mean thing to him, that he struck her several times in the head, according to court records.

Jackson, 75, was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, a total surpassed twice in recent days.

Officers went to her home a bit after 2 a.m. that morning. She was found breathing but not alert in a chair. Rogatchev told police that she had a glass or so of wine at 9 p.m. and then a partial glass of wine at 11 p.m. the night before. During that time, she also took hydrocodone, muscle relaxers, Ambien and blood thinners, which she was prescribed, Rogatchev told police. He said she had awakened and complained about pain. She wanted another pain pill. He told police he said no and she began to walk across the floor but fell. She was taken to a hospital and the officer noted in his report that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

However, a few hours later, a doctor called police to report possible elder abuse. The doctor said her brain bleed was too severe for a simple fall, and medical tests found no alcohol in her system, according to court records.