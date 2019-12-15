The Pekin wrestling team didn't get off to a good start in its season, losing three of four matches in a super duals competition at East Moline United Township.

But the Dragons left the Quad Cities last weekend with two major milestones to celebrate.

Coach John Jacobs earned his 200th career victory when Pekin beat United Township 64-18 in its opening match.

Senior Ryan Haynes won his 100th career match with a pin of a Normal Community opponent. Haynes was 101-25 in four seasons after the super duals.

This is Jacobs' 20th year as Pekin's coach. He was 200-185 after the super duals.

"What does 200 career wins mean? That I've been around long enough and coached enough good wrestlers to get a milestone like that," he said.

Pekin lost 40-29 to Normal West, 37-36 to Normal Community and 42-40 to Moline after its win over United Township.

"We needed one more win to win two of those matches," Jacobs said.

Haynes won all four of his matches during the day. So did Pekin's Jared Dowell and Shemon Handigan.

It was a promising start to the season for Dowell, a senior who is coming off a sixth-place finish at 195 pounds at last year's Class 3A state tournament.

Dowell became the first Pekin wrestler to win a state medal since Derek Bly in 2001.

Haynes also wrestled at the state tournament last year at 126 pounds.

Jacobs said every Pekin wrestler except Haynes wrestled up one weight class at United Township.

It appears the Dragons will have voids at 120 or 126 pounds and 285 pounds this season when everyone slips into his normal weight class.

Here are the results of Pekin's matches at United Township:

PEKIN 64, UNITED TOWNSHIP 18

106: Dominick Brown (P) pinned Kohen Landry 1:39; 113: DeMarcus Watson (P) def. Jordan Pauwels 15-6; 120: Michael Wallace (P) pinned Troy Carpenter 5:38; 126: Justin DeRoin (UT) won by forfeit; 132: Drake Hawkins (P) pinned Trevor Lannoo 28 seconds; 138: Ryan Haynes (P) pinned Billy Sanders 49 seconds; 145: Chase Roepenack (P) won by forfeit; 152: Devin Tovrea (P) won by forfeit; 160: Shemon Handigan (P) pinned Dylan Roberson 46 seconds; 170: Conner Brophy (P) won by forfeit: 182: Kanon Clark (P) won by forfeit; 195: Tyler Haynes (P) won by forfeit; 220: Jared Dowell (P) pinned Anthony Teach 1:22; Simon Wilson (UT) pinned Karson Lamb 2:19.

NORMAL WEST 40, PEKIN 29

106: Fraylan Racey (NW) pinned DeMarcus Watson 1:30; 113: Matt Birkett (NW) pinned Dominick Brown 1:27; 120: Plattner (NW) def. Michael Wallace 5-0; 126: Khanfer (NW) won by forfeit; 132: Drake Hawkins (P) def. Lehr 16-3; 138: Ryan Haynes (P) pinned Erickson 1:49; 145: Jarvis (NW) def. Chase Roepenack 5-3; 152: Turnentine (NW) pinned Devin Tovrea 3:57; 160: Shemon Handigan def. NA 21-6; 170: Conner Brophy (P) won by forfeit; 182: Stevens (NW) def. Kanon Clark 12-0; 195: Tyler Haynes (P) def. Albright 8-6; 220: Jared Dowell (P) pinned Meredith 58 seconds; 285: Huffeled (NW) pinned Karson Lamb 1:54.

NORMAL COMMUNITY 37, PEKIN 36

106: DeMarcus Watson (P) pinned Jowen 3:28; 113: Navor (NC) pinned Dominick Brown 3:17; 120: Baws (NC) pinned Michael Wallace 1:43; 126: C. Coreu (NC) won by forfeit; 132: Drake Hawkins (P) pinned Campbell 1:58; 138: Ryan Haynes (P) pinned Owen 3:19; 145: Ryan (NC) def. Chase Roepenack 10-1; 152: Devin Tovrea (P) pinned Kampmann 1:47; 160: Shemon Handigan (P) def. Bergelin 5-4; 170: Hudelson (NC) pinned Conner Brophy 3:34; 182: Kanon Clark (P) def. Morales 8-1; 195: Hudson (NC) def. Tyler Haynes 5-4; 220: Jared Dowell (P) pinned Pratt 2:59; 285: Karson Lamb (P) pinned Jonson 1:34.

MOLINE 42, PEKIN 40

106: Tapia (M) pinned DeMarcus Watson 44 seconds; 113: Charlie (M) won by forfeit; 120: Schmact (M) won by forfeit; 126: Sibley (M) won by forfeit; 132: Brower (M) pinne Drake Hawkins 3:32; 138: Tyler Haynes (P) pinned Rashid 1:50; 145: Chase Roepenack (P) pinned Campbell 2:47; 152: Devin Tovrea (P) def. Craya 9-1; 160: Shemon Handigan (P) pinned Iraya 3:36; 170: Kanon pinned Conner Brophy 52 secondsl 182: Kirst (M) pinned Kanon Clark 5:33; 195: Tyler Haynes (P) won by forfeit; 220: Jared Dowell (P) pinned Duvijunk 48 seconds; 285: Karson Lamb (P) pinned Parker 57 seconds.

