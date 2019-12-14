PEORIA — A man with a handgun appeared to threaten a Bradley University student late Friday outside an on-campus residence, authorities stated.

The incident took place about 11:30 p.m. at the BU Student Apartment Complex, 828 N. Underhill St.

As the student was entering the apartment building, a suspect approached and displayed a gun, according to the Bradley police department. Then the suspect fled.

It wasn't known in which direction he escaped. He was described as wearing a dark hoodie and dark trousers.

Police searched the apartment complex and surrounding areas but came up empty. Nobody was injured.

The Bradley police issued a safety alert for students, faculty and staff. The incident was under investigation.

The apartment complex is located about a block south of the intersection of Main and University streets.