McNABB — A collision Wednesday between an automobile and semi-trailer truck in Putnam County resulted in one death, according to authorities.

The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Illinois Route 89, about 1½ miles south of McNabb.

According to the Putnam County Coroner's Office, a Toyota Camry, driven by Henry “Hank” S. Bland, 81, of Spring Valley, was headed north on Route 89. The car entered the southbound lane and struck a semi tractor-trailer head on. Bland died instantly from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner's office said in a news release.

Van C. Hock, 43, of Toluca drove the southbound semi, according to Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Arnold L. Litwiller, 68, of Secor drove the northbound one. Both men declined medical treatment. Litwiller's trailer sustained damage.

Following the accident, Route 89 was closed for about four hours in that area. Putnam County authorities and the Illinois State Police were investigating.