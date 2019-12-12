Caterpillar’s retail sales for November have slowed, according to recent numbers filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report shows a period of no growth in total machine sales, which equals the lowest point of 2019 for the company, according to Seeking Alpha.

Resource industries have also declined 6% in the same period.

There was progress in construction industry sales, where numbers have grown by 2% overall.

On a per-region basis, numbers were down across the board, including in the Asia-Pacific region, except for in North America, where total sales rose by 5%.

The report comes a day after the company announced its board of directors voted to maintain the quarterly cash dividend at $1.03 per share of common stock.

As of Thursday morning, the news hadn’t affected markets, as the DOW jumped 150 points thanks in part to a growth in Caterpillar shares, according to MarketWatch.