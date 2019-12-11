GLASFORD — With a dead raccoon and possum left at Bryson Clauson’s property, the crime echoes a nearby spate of wildlife killings last summer.

But this time, it’s scarier.

Clauson’s front door was kicked in and the place was trashed, with the dead animal dumped inside. Meantime, a peculiar shrine was erected, including a roadkill corpse and a childhood photo of Clauson’s sister. Also, photos of Clauson and his fiancee were doctored: in some, his face was cut out, while others were scrawled with “DIE.”

Perhaps oddest of all: the suspect, who put a lot of time and effort into the vandalism, was previously unknown to Clauson and his family.

“It’s just weird,” Clauson says. “He’s got something wrong, bad.”

Clauson, 24, lives in Farmington. Years back, relatives started building a house on a rural road outside Glasford. But they didn’t finish: they decided to build a different dwelling elsewhere. Clauson now owns the rural-Glasford property. As soon as he can complete construction, he and his fiancee will live there.

It’s a pretty calm area, with rare crime — though August saw at strange spate of vandalism a few miles north, near Trivoli. At two residences, raccoons were left dangling from white-rope nooses, while at a third dwelling wildlife guts were stuffed into a mailbox. No arrests were made in those cases.

Though Clauson didn’t call police at the time, he now says his rural-Glasford home also was hit in August. A dead possum was left dangling from a rope tied outside the dwelling. But he thought little of that incident until recent days.

About 1 a.m. Sunday, Clauson drove past the rural-Glasford property while taking his brother to his brother’s nearby home. Clauson noticed a car in the driveway, which seemed unusual. So, he stopped to investigate.

As he and his brother walked toward the house, a dog ran toward them, barking wildly. Soon, a camouflage-clad man appeared from behind the house.

“How’s it going?” the stranger asked amicably.

Clauson, taken aback, thought to himself, “Dude, it’s 1 a.m., and you’re dressed head to toe in camo, and you’re wondering how it’s going?” He didn’t say that: instead, he calmly told the stranger, “This is my property. You need to leave.”

The interloper, who looked to be in his early 30s, tried to explain himself, saying, “I come here sometimes to let my dog take a crap.” Clauson thought that was an odd justification for trespass. So, he said something like, “Yeah, you shouldn’t bring your dog here to do that. And you need to leave.”

They went back and forth a couple of times. Finally, dropping an F-bomb, Clauson insisted the man leave. The stranger departed in his car, taking the dog with him.

Monday after work, Clauson felt a nudge to check the property. When he got there, he found the front door had been kicked in, while a bay window had been smashed.

But inside, things got worse.

The basement was trashed. Furniture had been tossed downstairs, tumbling all about.

Elsewhere, things got weirder.

From rafters, a dead possum dangled from a noose.

“It was fresh, too,” Clauson says. “Blood had dripped on the floor.”

In another room, there was a dead raccoon — noose around its neck, its gut slit.

Across a floor, what looked like a macabre shrine had been set up. It featured a framed childhood photo of Clauson’s sister (she’s now 21), along with a mask made by Clauson in grade school. plus an old bouquet of his mom’s flowers. The items had been stored among family mementoes kept in a bin in a shed in back of the house. A vandal apparently had gone into the unlocked shed, rummaged through the belongings, went inside the house and set up the items on the floor. The display also included the corpse of roadkill scraped up from somewhere.

On the first floor, atop a table saw set up for work there, more photos had been taken from the shed and set out for exhibition. The photos featured Clauson and his fiancee from their high school prom six years ago. With some photos, the vandal had cut out Clauson’s face; on others, letters had been scratched onto Clauson’s face to spell “DIE.”

Further, the vandal apparently had gone through enough family belongings to figure out the fiancee’s first name. The vandal then spray painted that name on an interior wall.

Clauson believes the handiwork was done by the same stranger whom he’d found on-site early the previous day. Clauson is amazed by the amount of effort put into the vandalism by someone unknown to Clauson, his fiancee and family — at least, not until the chance early-morning encounter.

“We pissed him off, I guess,” Clauson says.

Clauson called the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. But the matter wasn’t over.

The next day, Clauson’s mom, Kay Pippin, drove to the house. As she pulled into the driveway, she spotted an unknown man and a dog: the family thinks it was the same man and dog from early Sunday. As he tried to drive off, she attempted to use her car to block his escape. He veered around her and sped away, but she got his plate number.

From the descriptions and information, detectives have developed a suspect, says Doug Gaa, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office. As the investigation continues, police are trying to determine if the suspect might have been behind the summer wildlife crimes.

“The behavior is unique, certainly,” Gaa says.

Depending on what police can prove, charges regarding Clauson's home could include trespass and animal cruelty, perhaps even a felony like residential burglary.

Are there fingerprints? Clauson found gloves inside the house, indicating the vandal knew not to leave behind tell-tale evidence, which adds to the overall creepiness. His mom hopes police can somehow make an arrest so things don’t get any worse.

“I’m afraid of what’s going to happen if he isn’t arrested soon,” she says.

