PEORIA — OSF HealthCare plans to construct a $237 million comprehensive cancer care center on its Saint Francis Medical Center campus on Peoria's East Bluff.

The state's health facilities board is tentatively expected to review the proposal at its Feb. 25, 2020, and could give approval to the 180,000-square-foot project at that time.

When asked for further details of the project, representatives from OSF HealthCare declined to comment.

"The center has a to go through the approval process before we are ready to make any additional comments," said Media Relations Supervisor Shelli Dankoff. "This is just the beginning of that process."

The center could open by June 30, 2024, according to the application, and would be northeast of the main hospital building. The Infectious Disease Center at 723 NE Glen Oak Ave., and the Allied Agencies Building.at 320 E. Armstrong Ave., would be demolished to create room for the new facility, documents state.

Treatments there, according to documents filed with the state, could include proton beam therapy that "more selectively targets tumors and spares surrounding tissues." The nearest such treatment is offered in suburban Warrenville outside Chicago.

The site would also feature a multidisciplinary cancer clinic, a brachytherapy treatment room, and an infusion center that would relocate from 5405 N. Knoxville Ave. A 10-story parking deck is also planned.

"The Comprehensive Cancer Center will be a regionally focused service and a destination center for cancer patients for all of OSF HealthCare System," the application states.

Space would be provided for physicians within OSF's system, as well as leased to others outside of OSF. And some space would be reserved to move doctors in from other, leased space around the region as leases expire, the application states.

"The Comprehensive Cancer Center will be the shining star in cancer education, prevention, treatment, and survivorship in downstate Illinois," the application reads. It promises the facility as a hub for work on cancer throughout the health care network's system, and states that OSF HeathCare "will be seen as THE cancer expert between Chicago and St. Louis."

PEORIA - Most people in Brianna Lankford’s situation would be freaking out, but Lankford seemed surprisingly calm as she sat in the lobby of a Peoria hotel Dec. 3.

Maybe it’s because being homeless is not the first - or even the worst - disaster the 24-year-old single mother of a severly disabled child has weathered.

Lankford, 24, and her daughter have been living in cheap motels since Nov. 4.

“I have talked to someone at the Salvation Army, and I think they are going to help me get into a place,” she said. “I’m hoping to hear back on my application today.”

Since this story was published online on PJStar.com last week, Lankford and her daughter are a few steps closer to finding a new home. With the assistance of the Salvation Army, Lankford was looking at houses in Peoria on Monday. She was also heartened by the fact that she was in a much better place financially - the GoFundMe account she’d opened had raised more than $6,000.

Lankford’s troubles started last fall when she fell behind on rent. She decided to move out of her apartment before getting evicted. She thought her savings would be enough if she found a cheaper apartment fairly quickly. But it’s taken longer than she thought, and her savings have dwindled.

At the heart of the problem is the fact that Brianna doesn’t have reliable childcare. Camilla goes to Thomas Jefferson School, but there are no classes in the summer. Camilla’s father used to help, but he recently moved to Chicago, and Lankford said she couldn’t find a childcare agency willing to take a severely disabled child. The lack of childcare kept Lankford from working as many hours as she typically does last summer. Then in the fall, after Camilla returned to school, she caught a virus and Lankford had to take time off work to care for her. It was the last straw.

Lankford has two jobs, one at Panera Bread and the other at Big Lots, both in the NorthPoint Shopping Center.

“Right now I’m on a leave of absence, but it’s not paid,” she said.

As Lankford talked her daughter dozed in a nearby childseat. Born with a genetic disorder called Trisomy 18, Camilla was not expected to live past her first birthday. She turned six last fall.

“We had a unicorn cake for her birthday - unicorn should be her nickname because unicorns are really rare,” said Lankford.

Camilla, too, is rare - very few children with Trisomy 18 survive to the age of six.

“I want people to know how special Camilla is, and how much of a miracle she is. She can’t talk, she can’t say ‘I love you mamma,’ but I know she does. I can see it in her eyes. She laughs sometimes, she bats her arms. I want people to see Camilla - and all disabled children - for how special they are. They matter too.”

Lankford got pregnant at 18, and though she was not prepared to have a child, she quickly fell in love with the small life growing inside her. The pregnancy appeared normal until she was about four months along when a sonogram revealed a spot on the baby’s brain.

“They referred me to a specialist at OSF and they told me she has hydrocephalus, which is water on the brain,” said Lankford. The child would have to be delivered by caesarian, and afterward undergo surgery to install a shunt to drain the fluid. Lankford had a lot of questions her doctor could not answer, and she was frightened.

“I felt like I barely knew how to take care of a normal child, let alone a disabled child, but the fight and love in me can do this, no matter what. I am strong,” she said.

After birth Camilla spent a month in the pediatric intensive care unit. Because she wouldn’t take a bottle, doctors installed a permanent gastric tube for feeding before Lankford took her home.

Doctors did genetic testing on Camilla shortly after birth, but there was a three-month wait for results. In the interim Lankford got to know her daughter.

“She looked normal, like nothing was wrong,” said Lankford. “She was progressing well, though she was a little slow.”

Lankford’s hopes were shattered when the test results came back.

“It was the second hardest day of my life,” she said.

Camilla has a form of trisomy 18, a malformation of the 18th chromosone, the doctor had not seen before, said Lankford. He couldn’t predict exactly how it would affect her, but he didn’t hold out much hope.

“He said that kids with trisomy 18 only have a 10 percent chance to make it past one-years-old,” said Lankford. “They don’t know why, but their brains just shut down and they pass away.”

While Camilla did not die in her first year, she did start having debilitating seizures. Prior to the first seizure she was raising her head off the ground and doing other normal baby things, but the seizures put an end to any illusions of normalcy.

“As soon as they put her on this medication called phenobarbital, it took away all her upper body strength, and she was in a daze,” said Lankford. “For about a year and a half she was on four seizure medications and she was still having 10 seizures a day. Then one doctor here in Peoria said ‘have you tried the ketogenic diet? It helps seizures.’”

Lankford took Camilla to a specialist in Chicago to get her started on the high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet. Lankford learned how to mix a day’s supply of food for Camilla from a special powder. The results were almost immediate.

“Very quickly the seizures started to subside, from 10 a day to five, and then to two,” said Lankford. “Now she has maybe one a week. We still have to go to Chicago for checkups. They are monitoring the diet, and she is still on three seizure medications, which they are trying to wean her off of. It’s a process.”

The specialists in Chicago have been so helpful that Lankford wants to continue the periodic appointments, even though she struggles to afford the trips. When they had to miss her fall appoint due to lack of funds, Lankford started a Go-Fund-Me account, www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-camilla. Though it has raised a little over $1,000, all the money had all been used to house Camilla since the family became homeless.

With all the assistance she has received in the last few days, Lankford will now likely make that appointment. She was even offered the chance to fly to the appointment by LifeLine Pilots, a Peoria-based agency which provides free flights for people in need.

“Wow this is so amazing, this is a miracle in itself!” said Lankford when she got the email from the group.

Each donation has been like a miracle for Lankford, whose email started going crazy shortly after the story was posted online late Thursday afternoon.

“Every five minutes I was getting an email from GoFundMe,” she said.

On Saturday, she started receiving personal messages. One woman invited Lankford and her daughter to lunch on Sunday. Afterward they went Christmas caroling at the woman’s church in Morton and later enjoyed a chilli dinner.

Lankton has also heard from people with loved ones born with Trisomy 18.

“A 16-year-old girl whose sister passed away from Trisomy 18 wants to come meet Camilla,” said Lankford. “And there’s another girl who is local. Her mother reached out to me on Facebook.”

Suddenly, Lankton has a lot more support.

“This is such a blessing. I want to thank the community for stepping up and helping me. It just means the world to me to know how many people care about Camilla.”



