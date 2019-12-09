PEORIA — One Illinois Lottery player who bought a ticket in Peoria Monday is $400,000 richer.

The Marathon gas station at 3712 N. University Street sold the winning, $400,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the midday Monday drawing.

The winning numbers are 02 - 08- 16 - 25 - 29. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus, 1% of the prize value, for selling the winning ticket.

The holder of the ticket has one year to redeem the prize, and must do so at one of the Illinois Lottery facilities in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.