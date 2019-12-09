Funeral services were scheduled for Monday in Peoria for a former resident who was killed last month in a skiing accident in Idaho.

Stewart Milus, 65, of Boise, Idaho, died Nov. 30 as a result of the accident at Sun Valley Resort, according to multiple sources.

While skiing, Milus apparently clipped skis with someone else, KMVT-TV of Twin Falls, Idaho, reported. That caused Milus to change direction, and he collided with a snow-blowing machine.

The person with whom Milus clipped skis was an anesthesiologist who performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim until additional help arrived, according to the report.

Milus was transported to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, Idaho. He died from neck injuries, the Blaine County Coroner's Office told KMVT.

Milus and his family moved earlier this year from Peoria to Boise, according to his Facebook page. He was retired from State Farm Insurance and was an accomplished local musician, his obituary stated.

"You were my best buddy, my brother in both faith and life, my partner in musical mischief and mayhem, and an incredibly authentic human being who exemplified, kindness, grace, humor, intelligence, commitment, faith, fidelity, integrity and artistry," Milus' friend Randy Nelson posted.

Visitation was held Sunday night in Peoria.