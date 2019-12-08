MONMOUTH — After the Oct. 25 fire that engulfed the Monmouth Municipal Airport’s hangar, the city is still deliberating how it will rebuild.

According to City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher, the rebuilding process will likely take 12 to 18 months just to be approved. A proposition to replace the hangar will require review and approval of the Aeronautics Department of the Illinois Department of Transportation, as well the Chicago office of the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The City Council hasn’t even yet decided what it’s going to do,” Steinbrecher said regarding the hangar. Before the fire, the city had worked on a plan with IDOT and the FAA to move the hangar from the airport’s east side to the west. Now, it is unclear where the new hangar will go.

Steinbrecher says the city is reviewing plans with its engineer and hopes to have a recommendation within the first two months of 2020 for the City Council to approve, at which point it will be submitted to IDOT and the FAA.

Design work will likely follow, taking another three months or so, followed by four to six months of construction.

“I would not anticipate a new hangar being built until some time in 2021, but that’s my speculated opinion,” Steinbrecher said. He said he did not know what the cost would be for the development.

For now, the city is focusing on the preliminary task at hand: removing the debris from the October fire.

The bid process has been completed, and the city has picked a contractor that will begin clearing the area, which remains covered in debris. Steinbrecher says the contractor will begin work on Dec. 16 and should be finished by the end of the year.

After the devastation of the hangar, which destroyed eight planes, the airport has remained mostly operational, with the fire mostly affecting those who were using it to store their private aircrafts. The runway is still usable, and is often used by crop dusters and for business meetings during the growing season. The city is also working on restoring power to its fuel dispensary.

“Electricity for the pump came from within the terminal in the hangar,” Steinbrecher said. “We’ve already solicited a bid to have the electrical work done.”

Steinbrecher says the city hopes to have the fuel dispenser ready in a month.

The Monmouth Municipal Airport is the oldest continuously operated airport in Illinois, and the hangar that burned down was built in 1968. The airport burned down alongside historic documents and memorabilia, with some of the planes themselves being antiques. Now, the city must decide how it is building for the future.