EL PASO — To be clear, Fulton Sheen was not born in a beer garden.

However, his faithful followers might have to visit one, to best glimpse his humble birthplace.

Sheen was born above his father’s hardware store, a structure that was demolished decades ago. The store’s space is now part of Topsy’s Bar & Grill, itself an 85-year-old local landmark. As for the exact spot where Sheen came into the world, that’s unknown for certain — but likely an empty space above Topsy’s beer garden.

Two signs out front identify the property as Sheen’s birthplace, and one or two Sheen followers will pop in to Topsy’s weekly. But amid the fanfare over Sheen’s pending beatification — postponed last week by the Vatican, yet still pending — El Paso native Teresa Gauger thinks the trickle of visitors could grow into a stream, maybe even a flood. Gauger, the cook at Topsy’s and mother of the owner, thinks Sheen stands a good chance at not just beatification, but sainthood. And if that were to happen, pilgrimages to Peoria might also include side trips to the town of his birth — and Topsy’s.

“It is exciting,” Gauger, 60, says with an eye twinkle. “I’m blessed that we get to experience this.”

In 1895, the Newton Sheen Hardware Store operated out of 25 W. Front St. in downtown El Paso, then home to about 1,400 residents, about half of the modern population. In an apartment above the store, Sheen took residence with his wife, the former Delia Fulton.

They were joined there on May 8, 1895, upon the birth of their first son. Four days later, he was baptized a few blocks away inside the wooden St. Mary’s Church. Though christened as Peter John Sheen, the baby would be known by his mother’s maiden name, Fulton. (Though the wooden structure is long gone, St. Mary’s continues as a parish in El Paso.)

Little is recorded regarding the family’s brief time in El Paso. But early on, the infant — whose voice eventually captivated a nation as America’s first televangelist — boasted an impressive set of lungs. An uncle later declared, "Sakes alive, you could hear him crying three blocks away, and when we went riding in the buggy, Grandfather Fulton used to say, 'If you don't stop that crying, I'm going to dump you out in the tumbleweeds.'"

Tiny Fulton did not get the Moses treatment. Instead, in 1899, his parents moved the family to a farm outside Peoria. There, the couple would add three more sons to the family. The oldest served as an altar boy at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Peoria, where he would be ordained as a priest in 1919.

Over the ensuing decades, as Sheen went on to national renown as host of radio's “The Catholic Hour” and TV’s “Life Is Worth Living,” the hardware store changed hands multiple times. By 1976, on the precipice of a decline of health, Sheen had been appointed archbishop, spending most of his time in New York City writing books and newspaper articles. At the same time in El Paso, 25 W. Front St. had fallen into disrepair, with no occupants in the hardware store and no roof or window in the apartment above. Among Sheen aficionados, there were grand thoughts about restoring the building, as an homage to El Paso’s favorite son.

However, by 1980 — a year after Sheen’s death in New York at age 84 — those plans crumbled under heavy structural and financial challenges. Instead, the city bought the building, tore it down and covered the property with grass.

The site might’ve survived as the city’s smallest park if not for the growing needs of the adjacent Topsy’s Bar & Grill, 23 W. Front St. The business, which took over the address in 1934, borrowed its name from two sources: original proprietor Ivan “Topsy” Williams and his dog, Topsy.

The pub, a popular eating and gathering spot from the get-go, continued to grow even into its fifth decade. So, owners bought the land that once hosted the Sheens and expanded the tavern.

Nearest the street, the south chunk of that expansion features Topsy’s gaming room, which consists of seven utilitarian snack tables and five state-sanctioned video machines. On the wall, a poster (perhaps ironically) beckons “Welcome to Las Vegas.”

The northern expansion slice houses a small beer garden, scattered with a few bar stools and suds signs. During cool weather, open areas are covered with tarps.

But, aside from a small storage attic, there is no longer a second floor — no echo of the Sheens’ apartment. So, a Sheen follower can no longer walk the same steps as young Fulton; the best a visitor can do is look up and imagine.

And the best place to do that is out Topsy’s back door, says Teresa Gauger, the mother of the pub’s owner, Neil Gauger. She not only has lived all 60 of her years in El Paso, but her maternal grandparents once operated the hardware store in the post-Sheen era.

She not only attends St. Mary’s, where Sheen was baptized, but also carries a lot of knowledge about the archbishop. For instance, from decades past, she recalls relatives visiting Topsy’s and discussing Sheen, pointing above the rear of the hardware store and saying, “He was born in the bedroom back there.” That makes sense, as the baby likely was born in a bedroom, and the bedrooms were at the rear of the apartment — above the current beer garden.

Topsy’s walls include a few nods to yesteryear, including photos of the founding owner and the original hardware building. But the only recognition of Sheen is out front, via a sign on the building and a plaque near the sidewalk, each of which briefly recognizes the site as his birthplace. Nothing inside Topsy’s makes a connection to the archbishop.

“We’re a bar,” Gauger says. “I don’t think the two go together.”

Still, she doesn’t shy away from talking about Sheen when visitors inquire, maybe once or twice a week. However, she thinks Sheen tourism might blossom in El Paso, if the cause for sainthood progresses.

“With the beatification, I believe, it will be more so,” she says with a grin. “When he becomes canonized as a saint, we don’t know what to expect.”

She eyes no financial windfall for the pub. Rather, her excitement is sparked by her passion for an archbishop and town she adores. Many Catholics make pilgrimages to visit relics of saints, and Sheen is buried in Peoria. A side trip to his birthplace wouldn’t be out of the question, she says.

“We’re just about a half-hour away,” she says.

