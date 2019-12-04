PEKIN — Nearly two years have passed since "The Pass."

It was March 1, 2017, when ex-Pekin star Nathan Taphorn created a niche for himself in Northwestern basketball history when his full-court pass to Dererk Pardon led to a layup by Pardon that beat Michigan 67-65 at the buzzer and clinched the Wildcats' first trip ever to the NCAA tournament.

The pass and layup also made the final four in the "Best Play" category in the 2017 ESPY Awards.

That was Taphorn's senior season at Northwestern.

After a four-year collegiate career in which the 6-foot-7 forward shot 41.4 percent (101 for 244) from 3-point range, Taphorn played professionally in Croatia for a while before returning to the U.S.

Now 25, Taphorn lives in the Wicker Park neighborhood in Chicago and is the business manager for the Strive Village gym. He graduated from Northwestern with a bachelor's degree in communications.

Taphorn left the Windy City briefly last month to visit with family and play in the inaugural Pekin boys basketball alumni game, held in Hawkins Gym during the Pekin boys basketball program's annual Red-White Night.

"That was the first competitive game I played in since I left Croatia 1 1/2 years ago," Taphorn said. "I enjoyed playing in the game and I hope more former Pekin players get involved in the future.

"It was the biggest crowd I've ever seen for a Red-White Night."

It didn't surprise Taphorn that the alumni game was competitive, especially in the second half with a victory on the line between Team Young and Team Old.

"A lot of the guys who played in the game have known each other for long time," Taphorn said. "We're competitive."

Team Old won 45-43.

The game, organized by alumni player Cole Stoner, raised about $2,000 for two causes.

One was an annual scholarship for an Pekin student funded by Pekin alumni.

The other was the newly formed KBSTrong Foundation, which raises funds and awareness for brain cancer research in honor of former Washington boys basketball coach Kevin Brown, who died from brain cancer in June.

Taphorn is the latest in his family to play Division I basketball. His father Pat Taphorn played at Wisconsin-Green Bay and his uncle Matt Taphorn played at Illinois State.

This is Pat Taphorn's 27th year as an assistant coach for the Pekin boys basketball team.

The alumni game was like a trip in a time machine for him.

"Except for Joe Stoner, I coached every guy who played in the game," he said.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Tiwtter @SpartanSteve.