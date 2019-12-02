For the second straight year, a display from the Chicago chapter of The Satanic Temple has been placed in the Illinois Statehouse rotunda.

The sculpture called “Knowledge is the Greatest Gift" depicts the forearm of Eve from the Biblical story of the Garden of Eden, with a snake coiled around it. Eve is holding an apple in her hand.

The display, which includes a black base and a lighted surface, went up Sunday on the west side of the “Illinois Welcoming the World” statue. It joins a nativity scene, which has been put up by the Springfield Nativity Scene Committee since 2008, a placard placed by the Madison, Wis.-based Freedom From Religion Foundation and a Christmas tree.

The Nativity Scene Committee hosts its annual celebration in the rotunda at noon Tuesday. The keynote speaker is Monsignor David Hoefler, the vicar general/moderator of the curia for the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese.

The Satanic Temple advocates “knowledge and rationality over superstition, ignorance and dogma.” The Chicago chapter is the only one in the state and claims 250 members, including members in Springfield and Peoria.

According to chapter co-chair Lux Armiger, The Satanic Temple is the only satanic group recognized by the federal government as a religion with tax-exempt status.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation placard acknowledges “the Winter Solstice season.” It refers to religion as "a myth and superstition that hardens hearts and enslaves minds.”

Henry Haupt, a spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State, said under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, groups like The Satanic Temple have a right to protection of thought.

A large sign near the displays notes that the state is required to allow temporary public displays in the capitol "so long as these displays are not paid for by taxpayer money." State officials "cannot legally censor the content of speech or displays," the sign reads.

Haupt noted there were “zero problems” with any of the temporary displays in the rotunda last year, including the one from The Satanic Temple.

According to an FBI report, a California man arrested on Dec. 19 last year. The man reportedly said he was going to “blow up a satanic monument” in the Illinois Capitol.

The Secretary of State, whose office provides security at the Capitol, had been made aware of the threat by federal authorities.

Groups such as The Satanic Temple have to fill out an official application each year for the temporary displays, Haupt said. The application goes through the Secretary of State’s Department of Physical Services, he said.

The department, Haupt confirmed, hasn’t so far received an application for a Menorah to mark Hanukkah, which begins at sundown on Dec. 22.

The nativity scene will come down Jan. 3, while the other displays will come down before the end of the year, Haupt said.

The Satanic Temple, according to a press release, is “a non-theistic religious organization determined to halt the dangerous encroachment of theocracy into American government.”

Lex Manticore, another co-chair of The Satanic Temple, said the display is significant for its membership.

"It's an honor for us to be included in that space," he said.

