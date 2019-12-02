Voters in the Peoria area will have only a handful of local primary elections on their ballot in March.

As of the filing deadline Monday afternoon, Republican voters will have to weigh in on choosing a nominee for a congressional seat, the U.S. Senate, a legislative seat, and a countywide post in Tazewell County. Democrats in will have to select nominees for a congressional seat and several countywide offices in Peoria County.

According to data posted by the Illinois State Board of Elections, three Republicans will vie for the nomination in the 17th Congressional District held by incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline. They are Esther Joy King of East Moline, Eugene Farrell of Roseville, and Bill Fawell of Galena.

The latter was Bustos' opponent in 2018 but was disavowed by many in the GOP when his past writings alleging the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were a conspiracy involving the U.S. government.

Bustos is challenged for renomination by Spanky Edwards of Peoria.

Five candidates filed as Republicans seeking the nod to challenge U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who is seeking a sixth six-year term in office. They are Mark Curran of Libertyville, Tom Tarter of Springfield, Casey Chlebek of Glenview, Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, and Robert Marshall of Burr Ridge. Marshall had previously sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.

Three Republicans from Pekin, Mayor Mark Luft, Pekin small businessman Sam Goddard, and Caterpillar employee Corey Campbell, will seek their party's nomination in the 91st House District, where incumbent Rep. Mike Unes of East Peoria is retiring. Josh Grys of Pekin is unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the seat.

State Sen. Chuck Weaver, R-Peoria, is also technically opposed for the GOP nomination by Win Stoller. But Weaver solicited Stoller to enter the race so there'd be another Republican on the ballot if Weaver is selected among the 80-plus people applying to be Bradley University's next president.

In Peoria County, Democratic voters will select between appointed incumbent Rachael Parker and longtime clerk's office employee Gabe McLeod for the nomination to fill out the unexpired two-year term of late County Clerk Steve Sonnemaker. No Republicans filed.

They'll also select between appointed incumbent Jodi Hoos and attorney Chris McCall for the nomination for Peoria County State's Attorney. No Republicans filed.

In Tazewell County, GOP voters will select between incumbent Shelly Hranka and current County Board member Brett Grimm as their nominee for county auditor. No Democrats filed for the seat.

Republicans also have a contested County Board race in District 2, with five seeking the nomination for four seats: Carool Imig, Kevin Moody, William Hauter, Mindy Darcy, and Greg Sinn. Democrat Tara McKinley is unopposed for nomination.

Other, new filings Monday included, as expected, Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress filing for the GOP nomination to run against incumbent state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria. Both are unopposed in their respective primaries.