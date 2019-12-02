PEORIA — One minute means the difference from getting onto the ballot and not qualifying.

Peoria County Board member Barry Robinson may have found that out the hard way.

The incumbent Democrat from the North Valley filed his mandatory economic interest receipt at 5:01 p.m. Monday, Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Tom Bride said.

That's one minute after the close of the filing period for office, and it rendered his petition packet incomplete.

Robinson, of 1415 NE Madison Ave., had filed his nominating paperwork on Nov. 25, without the economic interest form. State law allows that, Bride says, so long as candidates submit it separately before the filing period closes.

"We got the email at 5:01," Bride said.

Robinson, first elected in 2016, was set to be challenged for the Democratic nomination for a two-year term on the board by Betty Duncan, 1521 NE Madison Ave.

She's now the only candidate on the ballot for that seat.

When reached by phone, Robinson declined to comment for the record, but said he would be prepared to do so Tuesday.