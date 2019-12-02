Highlights:

There are 1,965 dams in the state of Illinois, but the condition of those dams is kept under lock and key by the state of Illinois.The AP compiled data for nearly 82,000 dams in the United States. Of those dams, at least 1,540 are listed as high-hazard and in poor condition. Though Illinois doesn’t reveal condition information, the state does have two dozen dams rated high-hazard. What this means varies drastically.The dam safety division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is comprised of three full-time employees, with part-time staff bringing the equivalent number of full-time staff to five.As part of the job responsibilities, the goal is to visit 550 dams a year, but that number isn’t always manageable. As of Nov. 19, about 350 dams were visited by staffers, and Dam Safety Section P.E. Chief Paul Mauer predicts 400 site visits in 2020.Mauer said that, generally, dams in the state are in good condition, but the department did not provide dam condition information for this report.

The Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO) doesn’t paint a rosy picture of American infrastructure in their latest Dam Safety Performance Report.

“Our dams are aging and deteriorating, while downstream populations are increasing. Thousands of U.S. dams have the potential to fail with tragic consequences…,” the report reads.

What that means for dams in the state of Illinois is left up to interpretation for everyone except the dams division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The IDNR doesn’t release dam condition reports to the public, nor to the ASDSO.

Through an extensive data gathering effort, the Associated Press has discovered that at least 1,500 dams across the United States are identified as high-hazard.

In the AP’s reporting process, state officials “initially denied the AP’s request for data that it submitted to the National Inventory of Dams. The state later provided the information but still did not include condition assessment for its dams”.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Dam Safety Section P.E. Chief Paul Mauer said in an email the department doesn’t release this information because “the system used in Illinois is not consistent with the required reporting system” for the National Inventory of Dams.

In the Peoria area — Fulton, Knox, Marshall, Peoria, Putnam, Stark, Tazewell and Woodford counties — two dozen dams are labeled high-hazard. An additional 30 are listed as significant-hazard potential, meaning a dam failure would likely result in significant property destruction. 141 are labeled low risk.

According to Mauer, Peoria, Tazewell and Fulton counties have the second most dams in any three county area with 151 dams. Due to the lower population of those three counties, there are less high-hazard dams than, say, Cook County. But that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

In Peoria County, three dams are listed as high-hazard: Lake Lancelot, Lake Camelot and E.D. Edwards dams; Van Winkle Lake dam in Fulton County; and Gabbert Pond dam in Tazewell County.

Unlike dam condition reports, the high-hazard distinction tells us very little.

According to the ASDSO definition, dams with that distinction pose a serious threat to human life, and could cause extensive property damage upon failure. Whether the dam is listed as a potential high- or low-risk hazard only indicates what damage a potential failure would cause. It does not give any indication as to the condition of the dam.

This is clearly illustrated in the case of the Van Winkle Lake dam. Van Winkle Lake is dry, and the property owner intends for it to be dry for some time, according to Fulton County ESDA Director Chris Helle.

The Happy Hollow Dam in Knox county shows the other side of this lack of transparency.

In late May, a sinkhole cut off access to the remote lakeside community of Happy Hollow.

Days after the sinkhole relegated residents to all-terrain vehicle transportation, it was reported that a failure of one of the two Happy Hollow Lake dams was to blame.

At the time, Joe Sims, a sergeant for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, expressed concern about the ability of first-responders to reach the area. “A fire would be the worst, because you can’t get any emergency vehicles in there,” he said.

The last inspection of the dam was in July of 2015, and it was rated as a significant hazard risk.

Mauer said in an email he didn’t believe the report identified any great risk. Now, with the current state of the dam, he can hypothesize on what may have caused the failure, but doesn’t expect to determine any conclusions.

“We will probably never have a proven cause of the failure,” he said.

Through another resident, Happy Hollow Lake Association President Damien Bantz declined an interview for this story.

For people living or working by the Fondulac dam in East Peoria, the importance of information on the condition of that dam varies.

For instance, Reggie Weller, the owner of Reggie’s Autobody on Washington Street, has no interest in what state the dam is in. When asked if it mattered to him that the state doesn’t release that information, his response was simply, “no.”

A resident of a home near the dam has other feelings.

“I’d be very interested in knowing what the condition is because there’s been nobody telling us anything,” they said. (They declined to be named in this story, adding “I’ve got to watch what I say.”)

What we know about the department

The Associated Press found that from 2009 to 2018, the number of staffers within the dam safety division hovered around three to four.

Dam safety staffing is measured on a full-time equivalent basis, according to Mauer, meaning that hours dedicated to dam safety work are tallied to represent how many equivalent full-time staffers are working on dam safety.

According to Mauer, there was one full time staffer until December 2018, when an additional full-time engineer was hired. In March 2019, an engineer with part-time dam safety duties shifted to focus full-time on dam safety, bringing the total number of full-timers to three.

11 other engineers in the Department’s Office of Water Resources, along with engineers in the Office of Mines and Minerals and Office of Lands with experience in dams, are available to assist, bringing the equivalent total to five full-time employees.

As staff climbed and fell, so did the budget for the division. Around $350,000 at the start of the decade, the budget fell to $320,000 for a three-year period from 2015 to 2017, eventually rising to $430,000 for fiscal year 2019.

According to Mauer, additional staff would make for a more “proactive” program, but cause logistical issues. A 2018 program review suggested that the staff grow to seven engineers and one attorney.

“An increase from 3 [full-time employees] to 8 [full-time employees] would be difficult to manage and for the most part engineers are not hired with expertise in dam safety,” said Mauer in an email. “Once the current 'new' staff are trained, we will look at the potential to add additional staff.”

As one would expect, part of the job duties is to conduct site visits of dams. According to the ASDSO, there are 1,965 dams in Illinois. According to 2018 data, there were nearly 500 dams per full-time dam division employee. For reference, the national average for 2018 was under 200.

The ratio was also higher for state-regulated high-hazard potential dams, with over 60 dams with that distinction per employee as compared to the national average of under 30 dams per employee.

Additionally, the Illinois budget has been below the national average since 1999, according to the report, and the gap has only widened in the 20 years since.

The dam safety budget per regulated dam in the state is at least three times lower than the national average, and also substantially lower when it comes to dam safety budgets per high-hazard dams.

Despite being below the national average in employment and budget, the state fairs favorably when it comes to the national benchmark. The benchmark was established by the National Dam Safety Program and is called the Model State Dam Safety Program. It is designed to “assist state officials in initiating or improving their state programs.”

ASDSO communications manager Katelyn Riley explained that those numbers won’t always inform each other, but it is a good starting point.

For example, many states — Illinois included — use the owner-responsible inspection model, which allows some owners to hire their own engineer to complete inspections of their dam. This, according to Riley, could account for smaller budgets and staff.

According to Mauer, there are over 300 independent submissions submitted annually, and state dam staffers do attend about 60 independent inspections a year, primarily at high-priority dams.

According to ASDSO technical specialist Mark Ogden, there is no obvious correlation to dam conditions related to the number of owner-responsible dams.

“I don’t think it is either better or worse than state inspection; it’s just a different approach,” he said in an email.

With this approach comes the potential for both good and bad, he said. The owner-responsible model likely promotes at least a general level of engagement, as the owner must make the effort to hire an engineer and work with them on the inspection and beyond.

Conversely, there is a potential concern that a heavy reliance on the owner-responsible approach could lead to fewer resources and staff to follow up on those reports.

What is expected of dam owners

State dam regulations require that Emergency Action Plans (EAP) be developed for Class I and Class II dams. There is no requirement for an EAP for Class III dams because they have much lower emergency response needs, according to Mauer, but they are recommended.

EAPs are essentially what they sound like they would be. The plan should identify potential hazards in the event of dam failure, and also lay out direct action that should be taken in the immediate aftermath of that failure.

The EAP not only serves as a guiding document for local emergency responders, but can also be used to show that the owner was not negligent in the event of dam failure, according to Mauer.

The state doesn’t offer any direct assistance in writing a plan, but does provide guidance when it comes to the format of the plan and required contents.

For dam owners that do independent inspections, the frequency depends on classification. Class I dams are reviewed annually, Class II bi-annually and Class III every five years.

This can fluctuate, according to Mauer, who says staff hours and weather can hinder progress. When these factors pile up, there are decisions made regarding which dams dam safety staffers will visit.

For instance, if a permitted dam with regular inspections reports few issues, staffers may push a site visit off until the next year. Class III dams with no known public safety risks can also be pushed back if necessary.

Mauer said the goal is to visit 550 dams a year, but that number isn’t always manageable. As of Nov. 19, about 350 dams were visited by staffers, and Mauer predicts 400 site visits in 2020.

Adding in the more than 300 private inspections and Mauer says the dams division meets their recommended inspection frequencies. “Overall I am satisfied with our inspection frequency,” he said.

When asked if Riley believes the state should release the conditions for public information, she stopped short of making a blanket statement, but said she generally believes it’s “good for people to be more informed.”

“I think it’s always a good idea to have people aware of the dams around them and especially aware of the emergency action plans and how they would be notified if something were to happen,” said Riley. “Any information that will increase the safety of [the dams], especially to the public and reduce any risk there is good.”

One of the few certainties about Illinois dams is that without dam condition data, it’s impossible to conclude the status of the state’s general dam infrastructure. Thus, we're left with this: what we know is what we don't know.