Holiday craft and bake sale

EAST PEORIA — The Friends of Fondulac District Library will host their annual Holiday Craft & Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. The sale will include a variety of homemade sweet and savory treats, holiday-themed crafts, stocking stuffers and more. There will also be selected books, audiobooks, CDS and movies available. All proceeds will benefit the library and its programs for the community. For more information, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

Church cookie celebration

MORTON — The women of Morton United Methodist Church will be holding their annual Christmas Cookie Celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church, 420 Tennessee Ave., Morton. Homemade cookies, baked goods and candies will be available for purchase. Cookies will be $8 per pound. Proceeds will benefit church missions. For more information, call 266-7174.

Crossroads cookie walk

WASHINGTON — Crossroads United Methodist Church at the corner of Route 24 and Main Street Washington will hold its annual Cookie Walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Homemade cookies, candy and other baked items will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit church missions.

Santa Cause 5K

PEORIA — The Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the 5th annual Santa Cause 5K at 8 a.m. Dec. 14 at Northwoods Mall in Peoria. Registration includes a Santa suit, a collectible Christmas ornament, a sponsor swag bag and a race bib. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Crittenton Center. To register, visit www.peoriasantacause.com.

