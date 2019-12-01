MORTON — More than $51,000 from Morton Pumpkin Festival proceeds was donated to 35 area not-for-profit organizations, churches, youth groups and government bodies.

That's no small potatoes.

Potatoes were a big reason why Community United Church of Christ in Morton received $400 for its volunteer efforts at the festival.

"We cleaned and baked 1,100 potatoes and delivered them to the food tent," said church spokeswoman Sharyl Nuske.

Baked potatoes were one of the food offerings at this year's 53rd annual festival, held Sept. 11-14, because of the festival's "Luck O' the Pumpkins" Irish theme.

Food figures prominently on what the church will do with its $400 donation.

The church has started a weekly snack pack program for Morton High School students whose families are struggling financially.

Even though the program began at the start of the school year, Nuske said, the $400 will be used as seed money.

"We're working with counselors at the high school to identify students who will benefit from getting snack packs," Nuske said. "We started with 11 students and now we have 17. The need is there. We don't know the recipients, by the way."

Members of the church's youth group put together the snack packs on Wednesdays, and the snack packs are delivered to the high school on Fridays.

"Seven or eight food items are in each snack pack," Nuske said. "There's cereal, soup, crackers, breakfast bars, Pop Tarts ... a variety of items."

The Morton Chamber of Commerce, which presents the Pumpkin Festival, and a festival advisory committee made up of chamber board members, festival chairs and community members, decides each year on festival monetary donations.

While most monetary donations are a thank you for volunteer help, a large donation goes to the Give Back Project recipient.

Applications for that donation are accepted for brick-and-mortar projects that benefit the community.

This year $25,000 went to the Morton Park District for a project to improve Horseshoe Park, a tiny park off East Jefferson Street that's on the festival parade route.

The project will add more public seating, add a pollinator garden, and update landscaping.

The chamber launched a new Give Back program this year that offered not-for-profit and youth-focused organizations $200 for each group of 10 volunteers that worked a two- or three-hour shift in the festival's Pumpkin Grill or Sweet Shop.

The maximum donation was $600.

Money for the program comes from the chamber's new Morton Pumpkin Festival Give Back Endowment Fund that's overseen by the Morton Community Foundation.

The fund also will provide a source of funding for volunteer efforts if bad weather cuts into festival proceeds.

Monetary donations from the 2019 festival — a total of $51,650.83 — were announced Nov. 18 at a VIP event held at Morton Cinemas.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.