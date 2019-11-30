The air freight boom continues at the world's fastest-growing cargo airport

ROCKFORD — No longer is Black Friday a post-Thanksgiving sprint of cargo activity at Chicago Rockford International Airport. It's a pre-Halloween marathon that lasts until mid-January.

Let the shopping malls assault consumer ears with the sounds of "White Christmas," "Jingle Bells" and "Deck the Halls" — that's so 2018.

The airport has composed its own holiday music to accompany our virtual shopping ritual: The dull roar of a cargo jet floating above our heads, carrying a payload of consumer desires.

Air freight activity is booming so much in Rockford that breaking cargo volume records at RFD has become an annual tradition. More than 2.1 billion pounds of cargo made its way through the airport in 2018 — shattering the previous record, set in 2017, by 55 percent.

“The last three months of the year are always our biggest three months for cargo activity, but July, August and September are starting to come into the same realm,” said Zack Oakley, airport director of operations.

“We expect this year's peak will be higher than last year's,” Oakley said. “And the reason we're seeing that growth is because it's no longer Black Friday when people start their Christmas shopping. It's pretty much starting in October.”

The airport is becoming what its leaders envisioned many years ago: A Midwest hub for e-commerce. The transformation is happening in lockstep with America's evolving shopping habits.

For the first time, the majority of U.S. consumers say they'll do most of their holiday shopping online this year, according to the 2019 Holiday Outlook Report from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Industry leaders have taken notice of Rockord's air freight boom. RFD was named the world’s fastest-growing cargo airport in 2018 among airports that handled more than 250 metric tons of air cargo, according to a report from Airports Council International.

The cargo boom didn't happen overnight. The airport spent tens of millions of dollars over the last decade to upgrade its apron, runways and other cargo-handing capabilities to reach its present altitude.

The climb was slow for years and now seems supersonic. Consider: In 2015, 65 million pounds of landed cargo weight made its way through the city's airport, on average, every month. Last year, that figure ballooned to 165 million pounds of landed weight — a 154 percent increase.

December is the peak month of the year for cargo activity at RFD. In December 2018, 256 million pounds of aircraft and cargo made its way through the airport — a 105 percent increase over December 2015.

Loading, unloading and sorting all those packages is a lot of work. United Parcel Service, Amazon and Pinnacle Logistics might as well be the three wise men of the Forest City this holiday season. They've certainly come here bearing gifts of jobs, jobs and more jobs.

UPS, which operates its second-largest air freight hub in the nation in Rockford, told airport officials in October that the company would fill 1,600 positions at RFD this holiday season. The company is approaching 3,000 full- and part-time workers at the airport, Oakley said, and will soon eclipse that number. Also still in hiring mode: Pinnacle Logistics, which has already grown to more than 800 full- and part-time employees providing ground services for Amazon cargo.

When air cargo companies like UPS and Pinnacle Logistics hire armies of temporary workers, it provides at least a short-term economic bump. Employment levels rise. Scores of newly employed people have money in their pocket to go shopping.

Many of those employed at RFD require a special security badge that allows them to work on or anywhere near aircraft. The airport used to have one full-time employee, and now has three, overseeing its background check and identification badge process, which is done in concert with the federal Transportation Security Administration.

“About three years ago, we were at a badge population of right around 700 to 750 people — people who have clearance to work directly around aircraft,” Oakley said. “We're now getting close to the point of 1,800 to 2,000 badged workers if we haven't broken that level already.”

Christmas is almost here, but don't expect the buzzing sound of cargo jets to go away anytime soon, Oakley said. American consumers are just too fickle.

“After Christmas, then you're still dealing with all the returns,” he said.