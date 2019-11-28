PEORIA — A South Peoria man was ordered held on $250,000 bond Wednesday for allegedly shooting at a house in Bellevue because he thought a person inside had shot at a buddy of his.

Demarco Walker, 18, of 2431 W. Starr St., appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. A Dec. 19 preliminary hearing was also scheduled.

According to Assistant State's Attorney Steve Pattelli, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff's Department were called to the 100 block of North Windy Hill Court in the Four Seasons mobile home park. Someone, the resident said, had just shot at his home and the bullet had penetrated into the house and between two sleeping children, who were not injured. A deputy saw the bullet strike.

A vehicle was seen driving away at a high rate of speed and a subsequent investigation led to Walker, Pattelli said. When questioned, Walker allegedly admitted to shooting at the house, saying that he believed a person was inside who had earlier shot at a friend of his. In both incidents, it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.

If convicted, Walker faces up to 15 years in prison.



