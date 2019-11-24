WASHINGTON — Ed Andrews will receive $14,577 as part of his severance agreement with the city of Washington.

That's six weeks' pay, one week for each year Andrews was employed by the city, according to City Administrator Ray Forsythe.

Andrews' severance agreement, obtained by the Journal Star through a Freedom of Information Act request, was approved last week by the City Council. He signed it Nov. 13.

Andrews was Washington's public works director and city engineer. He resigned Oct. 29, according to the agreement.

His salary this fiscal year was $126,339, second-highest among city employees. Forsythe has the highest salary at $132,000.

The five-page severance agreement between the city and Andrews is mostly a boilerplate document, with Andrews agreeing to return city property, not to file a lawsuit against the city, and not to pursue any additional compensation from the city.

Andrews was hired as Washington's city engineer in 2013, three months before an EF-4 tornado ravaged the city.

He formerly was the Marshall County engineer and zoning administrator.

Andrews held the dual roles as Washington's city engineer and public works director starting in 2014, when the city established the public works director position and a Public Works Department under the direction of then-City Administrator Tim Gleason.

Andrews played a major role in Washington's recovery from the Nov. 17, 2013, tornado, overseeing a 2015 and 2016 road repair project funded by a $6.4 million grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

City officials haven't announced their plans for replacing Andrews, other than to hire six Peoria engineering firms to provide temporary engineering services for the city's 2019-2020 capital improvement program and day-to-day needs.

Kevin Schone, Washington's public works manager, is now overseeing the Public Works Department.

Andrews is the second prominent Washington city official to resign in 14 months.

Former City Administrator Jim Culotta stepped down in August 2018 after 2 1/2 years on the job. He was hired two months later as village administrator in Shorewood.

Culotta replaced Gleason as Washington's city administrator in 2015 after Gleason resigned to become the city manager in Decatur.

The career paths of Gleason and Culotta intersected again in 2018 when they were two of three finalists for the job of Bloomington city manager.

Gleason got the job. A month later, Culotta left Washington.

